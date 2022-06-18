Skip to main content

Through the Lens: Rebel Road Trip Finishes in Corinth

The Rebel Road Trip travelled to nine cities including Corinth, Mississippi.
through the lens

The Rebel Road Trip has traveled to nine cities bringing together Ole Miss coaches, alumni and fans this summer. The Tri-State Rebel Club hosted the Corinth stop for the road trip with all proceeds going to a scholarship fund. 

The event had a social hour with dinner while listening to Lane Kiffin, Kermit Davis and Keith Carter along with other Ole Miss guests. This was the tenth-annual Rebel Road Trip that began in Memphis and ended in Corinth.

A photo opportunity included a picture beside Lane Kiffin with the Egg Bowl trophy, and there was a silent auction and an opportunity to get Rebel merchandise for fans. These same fans were able to ask questions about Ole Miss and the future of the athletic programs while eating dinner.

For this Ole Miss event, I did not have to travel to Oxford. Instead, I drove ten minutes down the road in my hometown. 

Here is a gallery from the activities in Corinth, Mississippi, earlier this week.

Keith Carter Kermit Davis Lane Kiffin 2

1 / 24

