No. 20 Rebels Roll Over Georgia Tech 42-0 in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Saturday's game between the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets was never really in doubt as Lane Kiffin's team dominated on the road by a final score of 42-0.

The Rebels (3-0) had six rushing touchdowns on the day behind over 300 yards on the ground in the win. Ole Miss scored in under two minutes to start the game, and it never looked back in the rout. Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley all found pay dirt, and Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.'s offense put up over 500 total yards in Saturday's win.

Jaxson Dart played three quarters of the game at quarterback, efficiently running the offense outside of an interception late in the first half. He finished with 207 through the air and 40 on the ground in the win. Luke Altmyer entered the game in the fourth quarter when the Rebels already held a 42-0 lead.

The Rebel defense was equally impressive on Saturday, holding the Yellow Jackets to 136 total yards in the first half and forcing a turnover on downs on 4th and goal in the first quarter. Georgia Tech finished the game with 214 yards of total offense.

With the win, the Rebels improve to 3-0 on the season, and they will welcome the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to Oxford next Saturday for a 3 p.m. kickoff. After the home date with Tulsa, Ole Miss will open SEC play at home against Kentucky on Oct. 1.

The game between Ole Miss and Tulsa next week will be televised on SEC Network.

