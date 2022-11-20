Ole Miss Rebels Routed by Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville 42-27

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- From the opening possession, Saturday's game between the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks belonged to the home team.

Ole Miss fell to Arkansas 42-27 on Saturday night in a mixture of ineffective red zone offense, porous defense and frigid temperatures in Fayetteville. As a team, the Rebels allowed over 500 yards of total offense to the Razorbacks, turned the ball over three times and came away with a total of 27 points. Jaxson Dart threw for 240 yards in the air, and Quinshon Judkins led the Rebels on the ground with 214 yards.

Ole Miss also put up over 600 yards of total offense, but turnovers and failures in the red zone turned its performance into a blowout.

Frustration mounted for Ole Miss late in the game, and, as a team, the Rebels were flagged for 12 penalties, two of which called back touchdown passes in the first half. The Rebels' three touchdowns all came in the fourth quarter, two rushing (Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans) and one passing from Jaxson Dart to Malik Heath.

With the loss, Ole Miss' hopes of securing back-to-back 10-win regular seasons comes to an end, and the Rebels fall to 8-3 on the year. It's a short turnaround for Lane Kiffin's squad who will retake the field at home on Thursday night in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

