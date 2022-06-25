Skip to main content

Ole Miss Running Back Zach Evans Set For Breakout Season?

Expectations continue to climb for Ole Miss Rebels running back Zach Evans
After leaving the TCU Horned Frogs via the NCAA Transfer Portal for Oxford, Miss., Ole Miss Rebels running back Zach Evans is expected to lead the reloaded Ole Miss running back room in 2022. 

Pro Football Focus College recently posted an intriguing statistic on Twitter that posits just how deadly Evans can be in the run-heavy Ole Miss offense.

Since 2020, Evans leads all Power Five running backs in yards after contact per attempt with 4.8. 

Evans is ahead of two of the best backs in College Football, Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (4.6) and Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (4.5). 

Robinson and Allen have carried the ball more times than Evans since 2020, but this is an impressive feat considering Evans only appeared in six games in 2021 due to a toe injury.

While injuries limited Evans, he still managed to record a career-high 648 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Evans also accomplished this in a pass-heavy TCU offense, so the running back should see far more carries in the Rebel offense coached by Lane Kiffin. 

Behind former USC Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart, Evans was the second-highest ranked signee in the loaded Ole Miss transfer class. He came to Ole Miss prepared to be an every-down back after former Ole Miss running backs Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

If Evans can stay healthy in 2022, expect him to set career-highs in just about every rushing category now that the speedy back is playing in an offense suited for him.

