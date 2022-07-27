Skip to main content

Sam Williams Gives Ole Miss Shoutout at Dallas Cowboys Preseason Camp

The former Rebel is still representing his school in the NFL.

Sam Williams loves the Ole Miss Rebels, and that is evidenced by his recent shoutout to the team at the preseason camp for the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cowboys in April, and he is already projected as a starter for "America's Team" in his rookie season. Even though he has moved on to greener pastures, the defensive lineman hasn't forgotten where he came from in his college days, a part of his career that finished with a 10-win season in Oxford in 2021.

"Get the Ole Miss," Williams said as he held up his Rebels branded bag at camp. "Gotta represent."

Williams has already garnered praise from the Cowboys coaching staff this offseason, including defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and head coach Mike McCarthy.

"Leaving the field that day, I remember telling Mike, 'Man I'd really like to coach that guy,'" Quinn said. "So that's a good feeling to have."

“He has the gifts," McCarthy said. "He has the physical traits. … He has that kind of ability. He’s in a great place.''

Williams, a Montgomery, Ala., native, came to Ole Miss by way of Northeast Mississippi Community College. The defensive lineman put up 22.5 sacks across the span of his Rebel career, and he will now look to carry that momentum into battle with the Dallas Cowboys this fall.

