Ole Miss Rebels Named to 2023 Senior Bowl Watchlist

The 2023 NFL Draft is still months away, but it is never too early to find out which Ole Miss Rebels could be making the trip to Mobile, Ala., for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl.

This year, nine Ole Miss Rebels have been named to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist.

The Reese's Senior Bowl features elite NFL draft prospects from around the country and allows them the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of NFL decision-makers.

Defensive back Miles Battle, offensive lineman Nick Broeker, receiver Jaylon Robinson, linebacker Troy Brown, defensive back A.J. Finley, receiver Jonathan Mingo, offensive lineman Mason Brooks, defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, and receiver Jalen Knox all made the senior bowl watchlist.

Battle is one of the more intriguing players to make the watchlist as he has spent his career at Ole Miss playing both receiver and defensive back. Battle arrived on campus as a receiver but began taking reps at cornerback during the 2020 COVID-19 season. He will now be a full-time member of the Ole Miss secondary this fall.

Broeker makes the list after only allowing two sacks in 497 pass-blocking snaps in 2021. The stalwart of the Ole Miss offensive line has also never missed a game in his collegiate career since arriving on campus in 2019. Broeker will slide inside to guard this fall, the position he will likely play in the pros, after spending the last three years at left tackle.

Brooks is set to be the starting right tackle for the Rebels this fall after transferring in from the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Brown also transferred to Ole Miss this offseason, coming over from the Central Michigan Chippewas. After having a productive offseason, Brown is slated to fill the void left by former Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell.

Finley is the unquestioned leader of the Ole Miss defense with 21 starts under his belt as a Rebel. The defensive back led the defense in interceptions last fall with three and added on four pass breakups.

Knox transferred to Ole Miss from the Missouri Tigers back in June of 2021 and was not eligible to play last season due to academic ineligibility. If Knox can stay healthy, he will provide phenomenal depth to the Ole Miss receiver room this fall.

Mingo is the most experienced receiver on the roster with 26 total starts and 61 career receptions. The senior only appeared in six games last fall due to a broken foot.

Robinson is also a member of the stellar 2022 Ole Miss transfer portal class. The receiver out of Fort Worth, Tex., transferred to Ole Miss after spending time with the Oklahoma Sooners and UCF Knights.

On the defensive line, Robinson signed with Ole Miss in 2020 as a junior out of the University of Guelph in Ontario and has since recorded 46 total tackles, 6.0 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks.

