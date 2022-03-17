Skip to main content

Ole Miss Lands SMU Transfer RB Ulysses Bentley

The Rebels are stacking running back depth through the transfer portal

The Ole Miss Rebels have had one of the nation's most productive offseasons via the transfer portal, earning one of the top transfer classes in the entire country. 

On Wednesday night, the Rebels added to that class, earning a commitment from former SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV

Bentley, who spent three seasons with the Mustangs, was highly productive when given the opportunity, rushing 273 times for 1,559 yards and 15 touchdowns, to go along with 41 catches for 294 yards and two scores. 

Bentley's best season came in the 2020 season, when he rushed 170 times for 913 yards and 11 touchdowns, with 21 receptions 174 yards and another touchdown to his name. 

Throughout his career, Bentley averaged 5.7 yards per rush. 

Bentley entered the transfer portal after former SMU head coach Sonny Dykes left the program for TCU this spring. 

The Rebels, who lost their top three running backs from a season ago to both the Transfer portal and the NFL Draft, have now added two backs via the portal including former TCU running back, Zach Evans. 

Ole Miss is also set to have a new quarterback under center in Jaxson Dart and a new tight end in Michael Trigg, both of whom transferred from USC. 

Including Bentley, the Rebels now have 13 transfers heading to Oxford, as they attempt to rebuild a roster that took them to a 10-2 regular season record, and a Sugar Bowl appearance. 

