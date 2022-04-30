Ole Miss RB Snoop Conner Has Found His NFL Home

Skip to main content

Ole Miss RB Snoop Conner Selected No. 154 Overall by Jaguars in NFL Draft

Conner will bring powerful running ability to the AFC South.

Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner was selected with the 154th overall pick in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft Saturday afternoon.

Conner clearly caught the eye of Jacksonville, as the front office traded up with the Philadelphia Eagles to select the Hattiesburg, Miss. native. The Jags, who made the draft’s No. 1 overall pick with the selection of Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker, made their first offensive skill position pick with the selection of Conner.

Snoop Conner Ole Miss vs Texas A&M

Snoop Conner

Snoop Conner 2

Snoop Conner

Snoop Conner 4

Snoop Conner

At 5-10, 220, Conner’s height is on the smaller size, but he packs a powerful punch. Last season in a running back committee approach by Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, Conner served as the primary goal-line back to compliment Jerrion Early and Henry Parrish Jr. 

To go along with 130 carries for 768 yards on 5.8 yards per carry, Conner led the team with 13 rushing touchdowns. He’ll now look to carve out a role alongside James Robinson and Travis Etienne. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Snoop Conner 2

Snoop Conner

Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner (24) runs for a first down against Alabama at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Bruce Newman)

Snoop Conner

Mississippi Rebels running back Snoop Conner (24) runs at Louisiana State Tigers defensive back Kary Vincent, Jr. (5) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Snoop Conner

 Here’s NFL Draft Bible’s analysis of Conner:

One Liner: Snoop Conner is a traditional downhill runner, specializing in finishing with power and gaining tough yards.

Pros: Conner has a big frame with a filled-out upper and lower body. He is a no no-nonsense runner that sees a gap and hits it squarely, showing adequate acceleration. Secondary and tertiary level defenders find themselves being stonewalled, as Conner consistently falls forward, requiring full focus tackling. His pad level is always low and allows him to overachieve his athleticism with open field fluidity. His downhill, run-away truck playstyle allows him to set up defenders fearing power, and use a quick jab step to make them miss. 

Cons: Conner tends to be laterally challenged with tighter hips and ankles. He is not the quickest in short areas, making his ability for second reaction plays behind the line of scrimmage limited. At times his head down, all gas mentality hurts him, making him miss cutback lanes in his peripheral. Played few snaps on third down most of his career as he lacks the pass game ability as both a route runner and protector. Mostly used a rotational piece in short-yardage or goal-line situations.

Summary: Many power-backs find a fit in the NFL between their size and ability to gain the tough yards. Snoop Conner fits this mold as he runs with a district physicality, based on fundamental pad level, leverage, and outmuscling defenders. While his role outside of an early-down enforcer is limited and could hamper his stock, Conner could be a reliable rotation piece in the NFL.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

Snoop Conner 2
Football

Ole Miss RB Snoop Conner Has Found His NFL Home

By Zach Dimmitt24 minutes ago
Snoop Conner 2
Football

Ole Miss NFL Draft Tracker: Snoop Conner Selected by Jaguars

By John Macon Gillespie1 hour ago
Matt Corral 4
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Selected in Third Round of NFL Draft by Carolina Panthers

By John Macon Gillespie16 hours ago
Dylan Delucia 2
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Picks Up Friday Night Road Win Over No. 4 Arkansas

By John Macon Gillespie17 hours ago
Sam Williams
Football

Sam Williams Selected in Second Round of NFL Draft by Dallas Cowboys

By John Macon Gillespie18 hours ago
Matt Corral 14
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Selected in Sports Illustrated's Day Two Mock Draft

By Ben KingApr 29, 2022
Matt Corral 17
Football

Ole Miss' Matt Corral Falls Out of First Round of NFL Draft

By John Macon GillespieApr 29, 2022
USATSI_17559949
Football

Former Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown Traded to Eagles for 18th Overall Draft Pick

By John Macon GillespieApr 28, 2022