A Historical Look at the Ole Miss-Vanderbilt Football Rivalry

The Rebels and Commodores have a series dating back to 1894.

The Ole Miss Rebels and Vanderbilt Commodores meet on the gridiron in Nashville in the 2022 season, and that will be the continuation of a rivalry that spans over 100 years.

The Rebels and Commodores first met in football during the 1894 season, the second year of Ole Miss' existence as a football program. Vanderbilt won that meeting 40-0, and the Commodores also hold the bragging rights of the longest winning streak in the series with 19 straight wins. 

Despite that early success from Vandy, Ole Miss holds the advantage in the all-time series with a 52-40-2 mark.

Both the Rebels and the Commodores are founding members of the Southeastern Conference, and they have been cross-divisional opponents since 1992 when the conference expanded. Their tie together has helped preserve this rivalry thanks in part to their cultural similarities, including relatively-small student bodies and emphasis on Greek life.

It was also against Vanderbilt that Ole Miss legend Chucky Mullins sustained an injury that left him paralyzed. The Rebels now have a road named after Mullins on campus and his jersey number is given as an award each year to a defensive player.

In a recent column by Pat Forde, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt were listed among programs in the current Power Five, ranked according to "desirability" if each conference were to start from scratch. Ole Miss came in ranked at No. 28 out of 69, and Vanderbilt was listed at No. 63.

The Grove Report's preview of Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will conclude on Saturday with staff predictions. 

A Historical Look at the Ole Miss-Vanderbilt Football Rivalry

