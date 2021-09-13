PHOTO RECAP: Relive Ole Miss' Dominating Win Over Austin Peay

See Ole Miss Rebels win 54-17 over Austin Peay in second game of the season

On Saturday, Ole Miss hosted the second game of the 2021 season in Oxford at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium, dominating Austin Peay 54-17.

The Grove was filled after being silent due to COVID restrictions last year. Needless to say, Rebel fans and the team were happy to have the enthusiasm of the Walk of Champions back lead by Lane Kiffin.

The game theme was military night and the outfit color was white. The field had number 13 on the field for the soldiers who bravely fought in Afghanistan. Military aircraft flew over the stadium before kickoff. Ole Miss helmets and the field both had the Ole Miss logo with an American flag print. The American flag was also brought out during the band's 9/11 memorial performance.

Matt Corral Continued his hot start from Week 1, throwing for 281 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Dontario Drummond proved himself once again this weekend, after being named Pro Football Focus' best receiver in Week 1.

Drummond hauled in six passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

"He had a really good camp and he's worked really hard," Kiffin told the media. "I probably didn't know the numbers would be like that."

Following the win, Ole Miss jumped up to No. 17 in the AP top-5 poll. Ole Miss will play ranked number 1 Alabama in two weeks to test the and Ole Miss offense and defense that has taken the nation by storm.

Before then, however, the Rebels will host Tulane on ESPN 2 next Saturday at 7 p.m. CT in Oxford, hoping to move to 3-0 on the young season.

Photo Gallery of the Grove and Ole Miss win over Austin Peay:

