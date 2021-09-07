LOOK: Relive The Rebels Dominating 43-24 Win Over Louisville

Relive the Rebels 43-24 win over the Louisville Cardinals In Atlanta

The Rebels started their season with new powder blue uniforms in style. The contrast of the red Cardinal uniforms made the entire game aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

But more importantly, the Rebels went home pleased for how the rest of the season would go after their dominating 43-24 win over Louisville.

"I mean, if they can play like that without me on the road, I'm good with that. I'll just stay here," Kiffin joked after the win. "I don't got to travel back. I can already watch Austin Peay film right now.."

The first touchdown of the Rebel season was thrown by Matt Corral and received by Jerrion Ealy. The Rebels held the Cardinals to a shutout in the first half while keeping the lead at 26 points.

Matt Corral throwing a football for Rebel touchdown

On top of that, a record was broken in the season opener by freshman kicker Caden Costa on a 47-yard field goal. The Rebel record, which was previously held by Gary Wunderlich in 2017, was the longest field goal from Ole Miss since 2017.

This was Costa's first attempt at a field goal as a Rebel.

The Ole Miss defense shocked the nation as well, with the unit dominating the flow of the game from start to finish.

The offense, meanwhile, was predicted to be a force behind Matt Corral, racking up 569 yards of total offense.

As a result, the Rebels are beginning to turn heads as the nation watches for their next game against Austin Peay, which is set to kick off at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford at 6:30 P.M on Saturday.

You can view the full photo gallery and highlights from the win below:

Photo gallery of Ole Miss Win Over Louisville

19 Gallery 19 Images

Watch the full game highlights on Ole Miss Football

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.