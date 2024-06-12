Former Ole Miss, Current Southern Miss DB MJ Daniels Dies
This story was updated following the release of a statement from Southern Miss Athletics late Wednesday morning.
Former Ole Miss Rebels and current Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back MJ Daniels has reportedly passed away, according to The Hattiesburg American on Wednesday. He was 21.
He spent two seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to the Golden Eagles, and in Oxford, he appeared in 16 games in that span. Southern Miss released a statement regarding Daniels on Wednesday morning.
"The University of Southern Mississippi and the Department of Athletics mourn the loss of M.J. Daniels whose life was lost Tuesday evening during an incident that occurred off campus," the statement read. "We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."
A native of Lucedale, Mississippi, Daniels attended George County High School before committing to the Rebels in the 2021 class. He spent one season at Southern Miss as a starter, tallying three interceptions in 12 games played.
Multiple Ole Miss staff members shared their condolences on social media Wednesday as a result of the news.
You’ll be missed.. R.I.P MJ," coordinator of recruiting strategy Kelvin Bolden said. "Sending my prayers & condolences to MJ’s family & friends, the George County Community, & Southern Miss Football."
"My heart pours out to MJ’s family, his loved ones, the entire George County family, and the Southern Miss community," quarterback analyst Fisher Ray said. Fisher is also the son of James Ray, the head coach of the George County football program that held Daniels in his prep days.