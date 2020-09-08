Sam Williams Returns to Ole Miss Practice After Sexual Battery Charges Dropped

Ole Miss has been without their top pass rusher for over a month. Now, Sam Williams gets to return to normal football activities.

The Rebel football department released a statement on Tuesday morning, announcing the return of the senior pass rusher to the team. He had previously been completely removed from facilities amid an investigation into sexual assault charges that saw him booked by the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department on July 24 and later released on a $25,000 bond.

Now, the charges have been dropped and Williams is back to football.

"With no pending charges, Sam Williams has returned to football activities," Ole Miss said in their statement. "We defer to his legal counsel on questions regarding his case."

Williams, a JUCO transfer at the start of the 2019 season, led Ole Miss with six sacks, five quarterback hurries and 9.5 tackles for loss. He was unquestionably the top Rebel returning pass rusher.

