SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Sam Williams Returns to Ole Miss Practice After Sexual Battery Charges Dropped

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss has been without their top pass rusher for over a month. Now, Sam Williams gets to return to normal football activities. 

The Rebel football department released a statement on Tuesday morning, announcing the return of the senior pass rusher to the team. He had previously been completely removed from facilities amid an investigation into sexual assault charges that saw him booked by the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department on July 24 and later released on a $25,000 bond. 

Now, the charges have been dropped and Williams is back to football.

"With no pending charges, Sam Williams has returned to football activities," Ole Miss said in their statement. "We defer to his legal counsel on questions regarding his case."

Williams, a JUCO transfer at the start of the 2019 season, led Ole Miss with six sacks, five quarterback hurries and 9.5 tackles for loss. He was unquestionably the top Rebel returning pass rusher. 

More From The Grove Report:

What Exactly Does a College Football General Manager Do?

Lane Kiffin Surrendering Playcalling Duties, Becoming More of a CEO Head Coach

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report from ground zero of college football's return

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/04/college-football-returns-southern-miss-south-alabama

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Players on NFL Rosters, Practice Squads After Roster Cutdown Day

Following the NFL trim down day, here's your current grouping of former Ole Miss players across the NFL, from active rosters to practice squads and the remaining free agents after cut day.

Nate Gabler

What Exactly Does a College Football General Manager Do?

There's no college football draft, no salary cap to massage. Sure, transfers happen but weekly roster transactions are at a minimum.So what exactly do college football general managers, like Ole Miss' Matt Lindsey do? Well they recruit, of course.

Nate Gabler

Week in Review: Everything You Missed out of Ole Miss This Past Week

Missed something? Don't worry, we've got you covered on the latest in Oxford. Here's the top stories that you might have missed out of Ole Miss this past week.

Nate Gabler

Rebels in the MLB Update: Who's Excelling Come Labor Day?

Here's your weekly update on how Ole Miss players are doing in Major League Baseball.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Receivers Weigh in on the Quarterback Competition

Ole Miss wide receivers Elijah Moore and Johnathan Mingo shared their thoughts on the Rebel quarterback competition between Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee.

Nate Gabler

Redshirt Season a Blessing for Ole Miss Breakout Star Brandon Mack

Brandon Mack questioned if Ole Miss was truly where he should be. Looking back at it one year removed, that redshirt year was a blessing in disguise.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin Surrendering Playcalling Duties, Becoming More of a CEO Head Coach

In addition to rebuilding his coaching credibility, Lane Kiffin thinks there's one major thing he learned from Nick Saban during his time at Alabama – the ability and necessity to act was more of a CEO head coach.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Highlights, Week 3

Here's some highlights out of Ole Miss football camp this past week, courtesy of the Ole Miss video team.

Nate Gabler

Who Has Ole Miss Recently Offered in the Class of 2022 and Beyond?

Here's what we know about some of the players Ole Miss has offered for the Class of 2022 and some others stretching beyond 2022.

Nate Gabler