Scottie Phillips to Sign UDFA Contract With Houston Texans

Scottie Phillips is off to Houston.

Phillips went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but shortly thereafter will be signing a contract with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent, according to sources.

A JUCO prospect, Phillips showed up at Ole Miss in 2018. Right out of the gate, he started game one that season, accumulating 1,033 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns. As a senior, his numbers dipped while sharing a backfield with five-star recruit Jerrion Ealy. He still ran for 619 yards and six scores.

Now, he's heading to the Lone Star State.

How does Phillips fit in on the Texans roster?

The Texans had only five draft picks and they took no running backs. That's good for Phillips.

However, the Texans acquired David Johnson in a trade for DeAndre Hopkins earlier this offseason, making for a crowded backfield that already included Dude Johnson Jr. All this said, there's really no one of note on that team at running back outside the pair of Johnsons. If Phillips can play some special teams, he'll have a shot of making the team.

What were NFL evaluators saying about him going into the draft?

Lance Zierlein (NFL.com): "Competitive runner with a compact frame who can be elusive but should not be labeled as finesse. Phillips is an instinctive runner in space who can stack moves and burst laterally to circumvent tacklers. He's an experienced zone runner who can get to challenging cutback lanes but appears to be more comfortable as an outside runner than between the tackles. He could challenge for a spot as a RB3 but might need to prove he can handle special teams and/or third-down duties to improve his chances."

Charlie Campbell (Walter Football): "Phillips is a short back who is very thick and strong and has some real power. He can flat out run over some tacklers with violence and shows a serious ability to pick up yards after contact. On top of his physicality, Phillips has a burst with quickness to the edge and speed to hit the hole before it closes. Phillips may not have the size to be a bell-cow back who is a true three-down starter in the NFL, but I know team sources who like him and think he could be a really good rotational back who offers a change of pace as shifty but strong back."

Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com): "Phillips was inconsistent at Ole Miss, but showed a lot of promise when he was on. When he flashed, the 5-8, 209-pounder showed great burst, was explosive and was a sure-fire threat out of the backfield."

What did his combine measurables look like?

Height: 5'8" (8th percentile)

Weight: 209 lbs (34th percentile)

Arm length: 29 3/8 (6th percentile)

Hand size: 8 1/2 (4th percentile)

40-yard dash: 4.56 seconds (47th percentile)

Vertical jump: 30" (7th percentile)

Broad jump: 114" (23rd percentile)

3-cone drill: 7.4 seconds (5th percentile)

20-yard shuttle: 4.53 (6th percentile)

Bench Press: 29 reps (97th percentile)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.