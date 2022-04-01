Skip to main content

Seattle Seahawks Trade Up for Matt Corral in Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

The Seahawks find their next franchise quarterback at the end of the first round in the latest mock draft.

It is officially draft month, which means it is time to take a look at a new Sports Illustrated mock draft.

We are less than a month away from draft day, and there is still not a consensus No. 1 quarterback in this year's draft class. All of the top signal-callers in this year's draft have moved up and down mock drafts all offseason. 

Matt Corral 9

Matt Corral

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is part of that group and has seen his draft stock fluctuate ever since he suffered an ankle injury during the Sugar Bowl in early January.

In his third mock draft, Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has Corral falling to the end of the first round and right into the lap of the Seattle Seahawks via trade with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here is Hanson's reasoning behind trading up for Corral:

Projected trade: The Bengals send No. 31 to the Seahawks. The Seahawks send No. 40 and No. 72 to the Bengals.

31. Seattle Seahawks (via Bengals): Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

The Seahawks have quarterbacks Drew Lock and Jacob Eason on their roster, and even if they re-sign Geno Smith, Pete Carroll says the team is “definitely still in the quarterback business.” By trading up into the first round, the Seahawks would secure the fifth-year option for Corral. Improved decision-making and ball placement helped Corral cut down on interceptions in 2021 (five) compared to the previous season (14). While he has benefited from playing in Lane Kiffin’s offense, Corral has above-average arm strength, and his mobility helps him to evade pressure and extend plays.

Matt Corral 3

Matt Corral

After throwing in front of NFL scouts and coaches at the Ole Miss Pro Day, Corral gave the quarterback-needy teams this year some food for thought as he looked 100 percent and unbothered by his injury. 

With no clear No. 1 QB in the upcoming draft, Corral could be selected with a top 10 pick, or fall to the middle/end of the first round. Corral has all the attributes and talent to be successful in the NFL. The only question is will that talent translate to the pros.

Matt Corral

Matt Corral

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Matt Corral 13
Football

Seattle Seahawks Trade Up for Matt Corral in Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

By Ben King56 seconds ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
