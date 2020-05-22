The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Other Sports

SEC Approves the June Return of Student Athletes to Campus

Nate Gabler

Football is coming back. The Southeastern Conference, in concurrence with the NCAA's prior decision, will be allowing student-athletes back on campus. 

In a vote on Friday afternoon, SEC decision makers approved the decision to allow athletes back on campus beginning on June 8. The decision by the conference goes hand-in-hand with Wednesday's decision by the NCAA to allow such activities on campus beginning June 1.

"The safe and healthy return of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our greater university communities have been and will continue to serve as our guiding principle as we navigate this complex and constantly-evolving situation," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "Thanks to the blueprint established by our Task Force and the dedicated efforts of our universities and their athletics programs, we will be able to provide our student-athletes with far better health and wellness education, medical and psychological care and supervision than they would otherwise receive on their own while off campus or training at public facilities as states continue to reopen."

Ole Miss and other SEC sister institutions still have to make their own decisions on when to bring athletes back, but they are now free to do so on June 8. 

For now, all activities on campus will be strictly voluntary. Weight rooms and locker rooms are going to have to be set up to allow for social distancing and coaches may even have to wear masks. Similarly to how one must enter a hospital, programs may insist on temperature checks to enter facilities and any state-wide or local regulations must be followed within facilities. 

"While each institution will make its own decisions in creating defined plans to safely return student-athletes to activity, it is essential to employ a collaborative approach that involves input from public health officials, coaches, sports medicine staff, sports performance personnel and student-athletes," Sankey said. "Elements of the Task Force recommendations provided key guidance for determining the date of the return to activity."

The SEC, as part of their June 8 designation, also implemented recommended health and safety measures as follows:

  • Enhanced education of all team members on health and wellness best practices, including but not limited to preventing the spread of COVID-19
  • A 3-stage screening process that involves screening before student-athletes arrive on campus, within 72 hours of entering athletics facilities and on a daily basis upon resumption of athletics activities
  • Testing of symptomatic team members (including all student-athletes, coaches, team support and other appropriate individuals)
  • Immediate isolation of team members who are under investigation or diagnosed with COVID-19 followed by contact tracing, following CDC and local public health guidelines
  • A transition period that allows student-athletes to gradually adapt to full training and sport activity following a period of inactivity

Even with all the red-tape to tip-toe around, it's still a hugely positive step in an attempt to return to normalcy. 

Whenever Ole Miss decides to bring their athletes back, workouts through June will be all voluntary and non-contact. NCAA decision makers are looking at a proposed extension to the summer training camp schedule, one that would involve added practice time to make up for missed time in spring ball. A large portion of that proposal centers around an additional two-week period that would operate similarly to NFL organized team activities. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A.J. Brown: "The Sky is the Limit for Me"

A.J. Brown was one of the best rookies in football one season ago. But the Ole Miss football product isn't looking back. Instead, he's trying to find if a ceiling for his play even exists.

Nate Gabler

What the Proposed, Updated Summer Practice Schedule Looks Like

The NCAA has voted to allow athletes back on campus on June 1. For now, all workouts on campus are voluntary. But there's very likely going to be expanded preseason practice. What would that proposal look like for Ole Miss football?

Nate Gabler

Everything Lane Kiffin said in Yesterday's Ole Miss Football Q&A

Ole Miss football held a Q&A session with head coach Lane Kiffin last night. Here's everything he said.

Nate Gabler

Inside Coach Yo's Pitch to Reconstruct the Basketball Calendar

The COVID-19 outbreak may change the layout of sports as we know it moving forward, but is that such a bad thing? Some coaches have been pushing for that all along.

Nate Gabler

NCAA Votes to Approve Voluntary Athletic Activities on Campus

The NCAA Division I Council has voted to approve voluntary athletics activities on campus to begin June 1.

Nate Gabler

How the Ole Miss Academic Support Staff is Aiding Student-Athletes While Off-Campus

Ole Miss student-athletes posted near the top of the nation in academic scores in the latest release of the NCAA's APR scores. How are they performing so well while doing classes virtually and away from their usual support staff?

Nate Gabler

How an Altered Ole Miss Academic Calendar Could Impact Athletics

Schools around the country are beginning to tweak their fall academic calendar to prepare for a potential second spike of the Coronavirus. If Ole Miss goes in a similar manner, how would this impact the football, baseball and basketball schedule.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Athletics Shatter Their Personal APR Record for Academic Performance

Ole Miss Athletics continues to soar in the classroom, breaking the department record for highest APR score yet again with a multi-year average of 991 in the annual APR release by the NCAA on Tuesday.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Legend “Gentle” Ben Williams Passes Away

Ole Miss lost one of the university’s groundbreaking students and iconic football players with the passing of Robert Jerry “Ben” Williams, Jr. on Monday of natural causes.

Nate Gabler

Baylor Opens as Slight Vegas Favorite over Ole Miss in Season Debut

Ole Miss football will be a slight underdog when they take the field against Baylor to open the season in Houston.

Nate Gabler