SEC breaks own record with 15 first-round draft selections

Nate Gabler

Going into Thursday night, the Southeastern Conference had twice landed a record 12 players in the first round of the NFL Draft. They smashed their own mark in 2020.

A total of 15 players from the SEC were selected in the first round, bookended by a pair of LSU Tigers from their record setting offense – Joe Burrow at 1.01 to the Cincinnati Bengals and Clyde Edwards-Helaire at 1.32 to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

LSU, coming off their national title run, led the first round with five selections. Alabama notched four in the first round and both Georgia and Auburn both got two. 

One of the more interesting parts of SEC run is what side of the ball players are coming from. When the SEC landed 12 prospects in the first round of the 2013 and 2017 drafts, it was primarily defensive domination (eight defenders in 2013 and nine in 2017). On Thursday, nine of the 15 players taken came from the offensive side of the ball. 

So much about football and the conference has changed in just three seasons.

No Rebels were taken in the first round of the draft. On average since 2000, one Ole Miss player has taken in the first round every other year. The last time Ole Miss did not have a player selected in the first two rounds of the draft was back in 2014. Barring unexpected circumstances, that may happen again in 2020 when the draft restarts Friday night with rounds two and three. 

The highest projected Rebels for this draft are Scottie Phillips, Benito Jones and Josiah Coatney. Phillips' stock is all over the board, with some evaluators giving him a third round grade and others leaving him off the mock drafts entirely. Both Jones and Coatney are projected in the 4th-6th round range.

Every SEC player drafted in round one: 

1. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU - Cincinnati Bengals 

4. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia - New York Giants

5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama - Miami Dolphins 

7. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn - Carolina Panthers

9. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida - Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama - Cleveland Browns

12. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama - Las Vegas Raiders

14. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina - San Francisco 49ers

15. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama - Denver Broncos

20. K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU - Jacksonville Jaguars

22. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU - Minnesota Vikings

28. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU - Baltimore Ravens

29. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia - Tennessee Titans

30. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn - Miami Dolphins

32. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU - Kansas City Chiefs

