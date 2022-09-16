SEC Fan Nation Week 3 Staff Predictions

Week 3 of the SEC season features two SEC games and a raft of non-conference games designed to either provide an easy win or provide a big test before SEC action.

In the conference ranks, Georgia — now the nation’s No. 1 team — goes to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks, who have already opened SEC action. The other SEC game is under the lights in Death Valley, as LSU hosts Mississippi State.

Elsewhere, Ole Miss is at Georgia Tech, where the Rebels haven’t played since 1946, and Missouri hosts Abilene Christian as it tries to bounce back from its loss to Kansas State. The most intriguing game might be Auburn, which is hosting Penn State.

Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

Georgia (2-0) at South Carolina (1-1, 0-1), 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Georgia’s officially taken over the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 and they’re not going to let it go here. This may be closer than most think. Georgia 38, South Carolina 21

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Georgia will regress in this game by allowing their first touchdown of the season on a 6-yard run by Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. Specific, I know. But let’s at least try to make this conference blowout interesting. Georgia 43, South Carolina 10

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Georgia will keep winning games until the Bulldogs prove otherwise. That Georgia defense will ‘rattle’ Rattler. Georgia 41, South Carolina 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: South Carolina seems to find ways to pull off an upset at Williams-Brice Stadium. This is not one of those times. Georgia 45, South Carolina 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Georgia looks far and away to be the best team in the country and will show it once again vs. South Carolina. Georgia 49, South Carolina 21

Youngstown State (2-0) at Kentucky (2-0), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: The Wildcats are fresh off beating the Florida Gators and that momentum should carry through this one. Kentucky 35, Youngstown State 14

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Kentucky impressively beat No. 12 Florida on the road last Saturday and will carry over momentum into a beat-down of Youngstown State. Kentucky 51, Youngstown State 13

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Look, Youngstown State is an historic FCS power. But this could get ugly fast. Kentucky 52, Youngstown State 14

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: It’s Kentucky. Kentucky 48, Youngstown State 7

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Kentucky follows a win vs. Florida with what should be a blowout win in Week 3. Kentucky 63, Youngstown State 3

Abilene Christian (2-0) at Missouri (1-1), 11 a.m. CT, SEC+

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Missouri is coming off a tough loss at Kansas State where it looked absolutely outmatched. The Tigers need to find offense and they need to find it fast. If the Tigers don’t put up big points in this one, coach Eli Drinkwitz’s play-calling days could be numbered. Missouri 45, Abilene Christian 13

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Missouri was embarrassed by Kansas State in Week 2. Drinkwitz has continuously referred to a need for growth, something the Tigers should get with a blowout win over Abilene Christian headed into SEC play. Missouri 37, Abilene Christian 7

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I’m curious about this game because I’m not convinced Missouri is good enough to go to a bowl game this season. The Tigers have sat consistently near the bottom of our Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings this season, and that Mizzou offense looked challenged against Kansas State. I saw Abilene Christian in person last year. This is a game Mizzou should win. But new ACU coach Keith Patterson (a former Texas Tech assistant) knows how to find ways to flatten the curve when he knows the chips are stacked against him. Being Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator will teach you some things about that. Missouri 33, Abilene Christian 23

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Abilene Christian might be playing in the WAC, but its offense has found ways to score. Keep a close eye on former Arkansas receiver Kendall Catalon, who currently is averaging 14.7 yards per catch. Mizzou wins, but it’ll be closer than the Tigers expect. Missouri 27, Abilene Christian 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Week 2 was an embarrassing loss for the Tigers, getting blown out 40-12 on the road against Kansas State. ACU is not on Kansas State's level and Missouri will use this week to get things back on track ahead of SEC play. Missouri 52, Abilene Christian 10

Penn State (2-0) at Auburn (2-0), 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: The Tigers aren’t incredibly formidable this year, but neither are the Nittany Lions. Auburn takes this one at home. Auburn 24, Penn State 20

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Auburn will be doubted in this game, and for good reason. But give me quarterback TJ Finley and the Tigers in a close upset. Auburn 27, Penn State 25

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I have more Penn State people that won’t talk to me if I pick Auburn than Auburn people that won’t talk to me if I pick Penn State. Penn State 34, Auburn 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Is Penn State real? Is this the beginning of the end for Auburn coach Bryan Harsin? Can SEC dominance reign supreme on The Plains? Perhaps, but Penn State improves to 3-0. Penn State 28, Auburn 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: In one of the more intriguing SEC non-conference matchups, look for Auburn to pull the sneaky upset over Penn State at home. Auburn 27, Penn State 21

Vanderbilt (2-1) at Northern Illinois (1-1), 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS Sports Network

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Vandy’s got to win this one, because things aren’t going to be any easier in conference play. Vanderbilt 33, Northern Illinois 24

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Vanderbilt has certainly show improvement so far this season. Northern Illinois will present a tough test, but the Commodores should still ride toward a relatively easy win. Vanderbilt 43, Northern Illinois 26

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: First, hat’s off to Vandy for doing the home-and-home thing with a MAC school. Second, the Commodores should win this one. But, I’ve been to NIU and that place will be jacked up to try and beat an SEC school at home. Vanderbilt 34, NIU 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: After putting up 25 points against ACC favorite Wake Forest, it’s time to give a little more respect to the Commodores’ offense. Quarterback Mike Wright gets back on track en route to Vandy’s third win of the season. Vanderbilt 34, Northern Illinois 10

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Vanderbilt comes out and bounces back in strong fashion from its Wake Forest loss to move to 3-1 on the season. Vanderbilt 42, Northern Illinois 24

ULM (1-1) at Alabama (2-0), 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: You can bet that Alabama had a tough week at practice after nearly dropping one to Texas. The Crimson Tide will bounce back in typical Nick Saban fashion here. Alabama 55, ULM 3

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Alabama nearly took a major punch from the Longhorns on Saturday in a tight win that Nick Saban is likely not all that satisfied with. Unfortunately for the ULM Warhawks, they stand in the Tide’s way of recapturing that No. 1 spot in the country. Alabama 61, ULM 0

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Fun fact — ULM just happens to be the common opponent of both Texas and Alabama this season. OK, that’s only fun for those of us that don’t play for ULM. Alabama 63, ULM 10

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The Warhawks managed to put up just 10 points against Texas in Week 1. Although it didn't seem like it last week, Alabama’s defense is better than Texas. The Tide keeps rolling. Alabama 54, ULM 10

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Alabama wins by a lot, taking its frustration from their near-upset loss to Texas out on the Warhawks. Alabama 63, ULM 3

Mississippi State (2-0) at LSU (1-1), 5 p.m. CT, ESPN

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: LSU still hasn’t shaken off that National Championship hangover … from 2019. The Bulldogs win this one by two scores. Mississippi State 30, LSU 16

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: An early SEC game for LSU and Mississippi State favors the Tigers at home in what should be an entertaining coaching matchup between LSU’s Brian Kelly and MSU’s Mike Leach. LSU 31, Mississippi State 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Man, if Kelly thinks reporters are late when the Tigers lose to Florida State, think about how late they’re going to be when they lose to SEC schools? Mississippi State 38, LSU 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Mississippi State not being ranked is the biggest tragedy of Week 2. The Bulldogs will prove they belong in the rankings with a double-digit win on the road in Death Valley. Mississippi State 34, LSU 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Mississippi State goes on the road and remains perfect, handing Kelly and LSU a loss. Mississippi State 35, LSU 17

Missouri State (2-0) at Arkansas (2-0), 6 p.m. CT, SEC+

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Arkansas is a dark horse contender to win the SEC West this season and it can’t do that if it loses here. Arkansas 51, Missouri State 10

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Arkansas continues to push toward the top of the national rankings and a meeting with Missouri State, before games against A&M and Alabama, will hardly stand in the way of the Razorbacks. Arkansas 47, Missouri State 6

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: For those wondering what former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino has been up to, he’s the head coach at Missouri State. For those wondering what he’ll be doing at about 10 p.m. Saturday night, it’ll be cracking open a beer and rethinking this decision to return to his former employer’s stadium. By the way, it’s ‘Family Day’ in Fayetteville, so someone in Arkansas’ irony department deserves a raise. Arkansas 57, Missouri State 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Quarterback Malik Hornsby should have a nice day to close things out before facing Texas A&M. Arkansas 41, Missouri State 3

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Arkansas wins, by a lot, proving they're a true contender in the SEC. Arkansas 52, Missouri State 3

Akron (1-1) at Tennessee (2-0), 7 p.m. CT, SEC+

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: This should be a much easier matchup for the Vols after taking down Pitt in overtime last weekend. Expect Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker to light it up. Tennessee 60, Akron 17

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Tennessee has one of the toughest schedules in the country, but its due for a relatively easy contest with Akron coming to town. Tennessee 40, Akron 10

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I don’t know if Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is ‘that dude’ just yet, but he’s sure starting to track that way. Tennessee 48, Akron 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Hooker now has two quality receivers with the emergence of Bru McCoy. The Vols should have this game ‘zipped’ up by the end of the third quarter. Tennessee 42, Akron 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: The Volunteers take care of business at home with relative ease. Tennessee 49, Akron 0

USF (1-1) at Florida (1-1), 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: USF already got smoked by BYU earlier this year so don’t expect any surprises in the Swamp. Florida 42, USF 20

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: USF will make this in-state matchup interesting in the first half but give me the Gators by three scores. Florida 45, USF 22

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I am not tempted in any way to take USF in this game. How odd, because I love upsets. Florida 48, USF 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson rebounds at home against the Bulls’ defense. Look for Gators running back Trevor Etienne to have a field day against USF’s woeful run defense. Florida 38, USF 13

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: The Gators rebound from their loss to Kentucky and handle South Florida at home with no issue. Florida 45, USF 7

Miami (FL) (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 8 p.m. CT, ESPN

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Last week was rock bottom for the Aggies. But they’re going to stay there for one more week, because I don’t see A&M coach Jimbo Fisher making the necessary adjustments to beat Miami. It’s not that the Hurricanes are that good, it’s just that Texas A&M up to this point looks unprepared. Miami 31, Texas A&M 26

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Aggies have the luxury of being at home for this huge non-conference bout with Miami, but that luxury was non-existent in Saturday’s upset loss at the hands of Appalachian State. Still, Miami has yet to face a formidable opponent and will certainly be tested by A&M. But the pressure on the Aggies’ shoulders will break through and they’ll drop their second straight home game. Miami 29, Texas A&M 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: No, Fisher isn’t on the hot seat. That’s a little ridiculous. Even more ridiculous is Paul Finebaum beating Fisher like a dead horse all week. And that super-dope recruiting class Fisher roped in is a year or so away from actually helping the Aggies (people forget about that little part). Texas A&M is not where it needs to be at quarterback, and when you’re not there, everything is a little harder for your football team. Here’s an history lesson the Aggies won’t like. In 2007, the Wolverines were No. 5 when they lost to Appalachian State and fell out of the AP Top 25 completely. The next week, the Wolverines hosted Oregon and lost, 39-7. The Ducks were not ranked. The Aggies were No. 6 when they lost to the Mountaineers, fell to No. 24 and now host No. 13 Miami (FL). My gut says the Aggies should bounce back. But, I’m taking the ’Canes. Miami 31, Texas A&M 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: It’s time to prove it, Fisher. After being outplayed by Appalachian State and being out-coached by Shawn Clark, Fisher and the Aggies need to rebound at Kyle Field. Expect Aggies quarterback Max Johnson to be in by the second quarter. If the pass rush can pressure Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, the Aggies win. If not, it’s going to be a hell of a week preparing for Arkansas in Arlington. Texas A&M 31, Miami 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This is a big game for both teams. Texas A&M looks to bounce back from an ugly performance against App State, while Miami looks for a marquee non-conference road win. The Hurricanes come into College Station and leave with the victory, as questions continue to swirl about Fisher's ability to get it done. Miami 35, Texas A&M 28

