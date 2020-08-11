SEC Releases Statement Regarding Big Ten, Pac-12 Cancellations

The Southeastern Conference isn't quite ready to call it quits.

Commissioner Greg Sankey and the SEC released a statement on Tuesday evening regarding the cancellation of the Big Ten and Pac-12 fall seasons on Tuesday afternoon, postponing football to a possible spring season.

The statement reads as cautious optimism:

I look forward to learning more about the factors that led to the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today. I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes. We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols fora safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and career for our student-athletes every day.

Before the official Big Ten and Pac-12 cancellations on Tuesday, in an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, Sankey made it clear that another conference's decision is more of a guiding factor and not a decider for the SEC.

He also said he believes players are safer on campus than at home.

"They're in a much more healthy situation, working out in our facilities with medical care and health protocols around COVID in this new environment compared to lifting weights in a local gym," Sankey said to Dan Patrick. "I think it's really without a doubt. What we're continuing to do is to support the healthy return of competition."

For now, the ACC and Big 12 are still moving forward with football plans. The ACC released its own statement on Tuesday moments before the SEC, but the Big 12 seems much more up in the air.

Baylor AD Mack Rhoades said on radio this afternoon that, if the conference were voting today "it would be a really, really close vote."

Seemingly, regarding the timing of statements, the ACC and SEC are working in sync. A third conference moving forward (the Big-12) would certainly help with the optics of fall football.

