Early Line Movement Towards Ole Miss Against Auburn this Weekend

Nate Gabler

This weekend's meeting between Ole Miss and Arkansas features two of the league's teams that seem to be moving the in the wrong direction. 

Ole Miss is coming off a 33-21 loss at Arkansas in which the Razorbacks found a unique way to stump the Rebel offense that had simply flown through the first three weeks of the season. 

By often dropping eight defenders and playing mostly zone, Arkansas forced Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral into six interceptions. The playbook for how to slow down Lane Kiffin's offense is now on tape, and Auburn will be trying to emulate that as best as possible. 

For Arkansas, quarterback Bo Nix seemed to have regressed year one to year two. After throwing one interception in the remaining seven games of 2019, Nix has already thrown four over the opening four games of 2020 and is completing only 56.8 percent of his passes. 

Largely for this reason, early line movement out of Vegas for the meeting is trending towards Ole Miss, although the Tigers are still slight favorites for the game in Oxford, Miss. 

After opening at Auburn -5.0 at Ole Miss, the lines at MGM Sportsbooks now have the game moved a whole two points to -3.0 after early action came in on the Rebels. Meanwhile, the total, which opened at 65, still remains at the same number for MGM, whereas some other books have moved it as high as 67.5. 

To this point, 61-percent of bets on the game have come on Ole Miss (1-3), who are 2-2 on the year against the spread. Auburn (2-2) sits at 1-3 against the spread. 

Football

Week 5 SEC Power Rankings

There's a widening gap in the Southeastern Conference between the top four and everyone else. Let's get into this week's SEC power rankings.

Nate Gabler

What Happened With Matt Corral and the Ole Miss Offense vs. Arkansas?

Matt Corral threw six interceptions on Saturday at Arkansas. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns. So what the hell happened on Saturday in Fayetteville?

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Matt Corral's Post Arkansas Press Conference

Matt Corral struggled on Saturday. Here's everything Corral said to the media following the loss.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin Press Conference Following Arkansas

Lane Kiffin had been untouchable in Oxford, Miss. through three weeks. Not today. Here's everything the head coach said following the loss.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Defense Shows Impressive Signs of Life Despite Loss

The Ole Miss defense boarded busses to Fayetteville, Ark. on pace to be the worst defensive unit in the history of FBS football. But it was the defense that gave Ole Miss a shot to win on Saturday.

Nate Gabler

Projecting the Remainder of the Ole Miss Football Schedule

No one saw this coming. Could we have predicted a 1-2 start for the Ole Miss football team? Of course. But no one would have thought they would look quite this good in the meantime. That said, it's time to project the remainder of the Ole Miss football schedule.

Nate Gabler

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: How to Watch Saturday's Matchup

ESPN put us through the ringer this week, first announcing one destination of the Ole Miss game at Arkansas before later moving the game from one network to another. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Nate Gabler

Which Ole Miss Football Records Could Fall This Year?

Sure, records are meant to be broken. That much is true. But records are not meant to be broken in a shortened season... but they might be.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Snags 3-Star OL Commit Cedrick Nicely Out of Georgia

Ole Miss just snagged another very big boy to join the 2021 class along the offensive line, as three-star offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely committed to Ole Miss on Friday morning.

Nate Gabler

OPINION: SEC Should've Scheduled an All-Team Bye Midseason to Accommodate for COVID-19 Issues

There's just no way Greg Sankey and the Southeastern Conference leaders didn't see some sort of scenario like this playing out. They could have been more prepared.

Nate Gabler