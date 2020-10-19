Early Line Movement Towards Ole Miss Against Auburn this Weekend

This weekend's meeting between Ole Miss and Arkansas features two of the league's teams that seem to be moving the in the wrong direction.

Ole Miss is coming off a 33-21 loss at Arkansas in which the Razorbacks found a unique way to stump the Rebel offense that had simply flown through the first three weeks of the season.

By often dropping eight defenders and playing mostly zone, Arkansas forced Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral into six interceptions. The playbook for how to slow down Lane Kiffin's offense is now on tape, and Auburn will be trying to emulate that as best as possible.

For Arkansas, quarterback Bo Nix seemed to have regressed year one to year two. After throwing one interception in the remaining seven games of 2019, Nix has already thrown four over the opening four games of 2020 and is completing only 56.8 percent of his passes.

Largely for this reason, early line movement out of Vegas for the meeting is trending towards Ole Miss, although the Tigers are still slight favorites for the game in Oxford, Miss.

After opening at Auburn -5.0 at Ole Miss, the lines at MGM Sportsbooks now have the game moved a whole two points to -3.0 after early action came in on the Rebels. Meanwhile, the total, which opened at 65, still remains at the same number for MGM, whereas some other books have moved it as high as 67.5.

To this point, 61-percent of bets on the game have come on Ole Miss (1-3), who are 2-2 on the year against the spread. Auburn (2-2) sits at 1-3 against the spread.

