State of Mississippi Executive Order Limits Stadium Capacity

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and the Southeastern Conference are leaving the decision on filling Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to a later date. But Mississippi State Legislature might be making that decision for them.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed into effect Executive Order No. 1508 this past weekend, extending four state orders that were already in place until at least early August.

One of these four orders can have significant ramifications as Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss make their decisions on how and if to allow fans into football stadiums.

The order, which was signed into effect July 15, stated that the maximum capacity of guests in both indoor and outdoor areas cannot exceed 25-percent of maximum capacity.

Additionally, arenas are going to be subject to limitations set forth for most business operations. Specifically other measures will must be taken place, as outlined below:

Arenas shall adopt reasonable, good-father measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including but not limited to ensuring compliance with social distancing protocols, frequent cleaning of high-contact surfaces, and making hand sanitizer available to all points of entry and exit, as well as throughout the arena.

Concession stands, under this ruling, must remain closed. That will include any alcohol venders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The 25-percent number could come as quite a hit to the Rebels. Carter said earlier this summer the the athletics department will be based on an assumption of 50-percent capacity for stadiums. Cutting that at half could come as a significant blow.

In an interview with The Grove Report last week, Carter stated that decisions on seating and tailgating in the Grove will be made at a later date – a decision that aligns with everything the conference is doing at the time.

Meeting a week ago today, the SEC will be putting off it's decision making on playing college football this fall for another week or two, citing wanting to make decisions based on the latest trends in public health data.

For now, Ole Miss is still scheduled to open the season on Sept. 9 against Baylor in Houston.

