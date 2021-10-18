Tennessee Penalized Financially By SEC Following Incident On Saturday vs. Ole Miss

The SEC office is fining the University of Tennessee as well as requiring the school to implement other measures.

The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that it is penalizing the University of Tennessee $250,000 for fans who threw debris onto the field during the fourth quarter of the school's football game against Ole Miss on Saturday.

The conference put out a press release that outlines the steps moving forward for Tennessee.

Under the sportsmanship, game management and alcohol availability policies established by the Southeastern Conference, the University of Tennessee will: - Be assessed a financial penalty of $250,000, which will be deducted from the University's share of SEC revenue distribution. - Be required to use all available resources, including security, stadium and television video, to identify individuals who threw objects on to the playing field or at the opposing team. All individuals identified as having been involved in disrupting the game shall be prohibited from attending Tennessee Athletics events for the remainder of the 2021-22 academic and athletic year. - Review and update its Athletics Department game management procedures and alcohol availability policies to prevent a recurrence of Saturday night's disruption, which shall include an evaluation of agreed upon SEC Sportsmanship, Game Management and Alcohol policies to verify full compliance with existing standards. - Following completion of this review and prior to the University of Tennessee's next home football game, the University shall provide a report to the Conference Office to summarize its efforts to identify and penalize offenders and its plan to enact policies to prevent future similar incidents while ensuring compliance with Conference standards.

Ole Miss went on to win the game 31-26 following the delay and will return home to face LSU this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

