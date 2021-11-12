Texas A&M Defensive Players To Watch vs. Ole Miss On Saturday Night

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Texas A&M Defensive Players To Watch vs. Ole Miss

    The Aggies bring one of the top defenses in the country into Oxford on Saturday night.
    Texas A&M has held its opponents to 14.67 points per game in 2021, and the Aggies bring this stout defense into action against Ole Miss on Saturday.

    The Aggies come into this weekend ranked No. 11 in the country in the College Football Playoff Poll paired against Ole Miss' ranking of No. 15. While Ole Miss boasts a versatile and potent offensive attack, it has been hampered by injuries in recent weeks, and it will likely have to overcome those issues against Texas A&M.

    Here are some defensive players to watch for the Aggies this weekend in Oxford.

    DL DeMarvin Leal

    Leal is part of a strong A&M front seven and second on the team in sacks with 5.5 on the year. Leal also has 41 total tackles this season, 19 of which are solo.

    DL Tyree Johnson

    Another anchor on the A&M defensive line is Tyree Johnson who has eight TFLs this season for the Aggies. Like his partner in crime in Leal, Johnson has a knack for sacks with eight so far this season, good for 54 yards of field position.

    DB Demani Richardson

    Transitioning to the secondary, Demani Richardson is fourth on the team in total tackles with 43 so far this season. He also has hauled in one interception and has three quarterback hurries paired with one sack.

    DB Leon O'Neal Jr.

    Tied for the team lead in interceptions with two is Leon O'Neal. O'Neal also 40 total tackles, three of which have gone for a loss this season. In the solo tackle category, O'Neal has 27.

    LB Aaron Hansford

    Hansford is a graduate student with 64 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, seven TFLs and two sacks. Hansford is a large part of A&M's success on the defensive front, and against a makeshift offensive line in Ole Miss, he could be poised for a big night.

    Texas A&M Defensive Players To Watch vs. Ole Miss On Saturday Night

