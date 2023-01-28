The Grove Report, Locked On Ole Miss Podcast Announce Content Partnership

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Grove Report and Locked On Ole Miss Podcast announced a new content partnership on Friday where both publications will work in tandem to cover Ole Miss Rebels athletics.

Locked On Ole Miss will now be available on The Grove Report's website, and journalists from the website will also be an occasional guest on the show.

"I am extremely excited about the partnership with The Grove Report," podcast host Steven Willis said. "This will allow both parties to get their message out to more people and help make following Ole Miss fun."

"Willis has established a strong brand with his podcasting platform, and we here at The Grove Report are excited about the future," publisher John Macon Gillespie said. "This partnership will add a new medium to our coverage of the Rebels, and I am looking forward to the adventures in store."

The Grove Report will soon be entering its third year under current leadership on the Ole Miss beat.

