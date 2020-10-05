What a wild week of football in the Southeastern Conference.

Two underdogs won straight up – Arkansas and Ole Miss – and order was restored in a few means – LSU returned to form and Alabama blew out Texas A & M.

There's quite a bit of shakeup in the week three power rankings, so without further ado, let's get to the ranks.

The Grove Report's Week 3 SEC Power Rankings

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 (last week No. 1)

Yup, it's Alabama. Coming into the year, Mac Jones was the big question mark for the Tide. Now he's a real Heisman contender.

2. Florida Gators 2-0 (last week No. 2)

The Gator defense was far from impressive and the offense put enough big plays together to hang 38 on South Carolina. Kyle Trask is still the real deal and the Cocktail Party might actually be the best game in college football this season.

3. Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 (last week No. 5)

Georgia simply has the best defense in the SEC and probably the nation. They made Bo Nix look like he was a true freshman again and squashed all hope in Auburn's attempt to come out of nowhere to surprise the SEC West. The Bulldogs got their rushing game back and the two-horse race for the SEC East is heating up.

4. LSU Tigers 1-1 (last week No. 6)

LSU was the classic 'let's not overreact to week one' team. The Tigers ran over Vanderbilt from start to finish, putting up 41 on a Commodore defense that held Texas A & M to 17 points the week prior. Myles Brennan looked much better and the LSU pass defense that got embarrassed a week prior held Vandy starter Ken Seals to 113 yards and a QBR of 15.4.

5. Auburn Tigers 1-1 (last week No. 4)

Bo Nix looked lost against the Georgia defense. Even worse, the rushing game carried 22 times for 39 yards. Sure, the Georgia defense is likely the best in the nation, but Auburn looked incompetent. Oh, they also gave up 200 on the ground.

6. Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 (last week No. 9)

It's time to at least start taking the Volunteers and Jarrett Guarantano somewhat for real. Tennessee is 2-0, so it's hard to drop them much further than No. 6, but keep in mind moving forward that the two Vol wins this year come against our No. 12 and No. 13 teams in the SEC.

7. Ole Miss Rebels 1-1 (last week No. 8)

The Ole Miss offense is one of the best in the nation. The Ole Miss defense is an abomination to defensive football. One week after giving up 400 passing yards to Florida, the Rebels allowed 400 rushing yards to Kentucky. That said, Matt Corral and the passing game is the real deal, leading the nation in completion percentage and quarterback rating.

8. Mississippi State Bulldogs 1-1 (last week No. 3)

What on earth happened to the Bulldogs? A week after setting the SEC single game passing record in an upset of LSU, Mike Leach's State team couldn't have had a bigger letdown. KJ Costello was a nightmare in this one, turning the ball over three times as the SEC's leading rusher from one year ago, Kylin Hill, carried one time for seven yards.

9. Texas A & M Aggies 1-1 (last week No. 10)

This team isn't good. They scored 17 against Vanderbilt then just allowed Alabama to go for 52. Sure, let's not discount teams by getting pumped by the Tide, but come on Aggies.

10. Arkansas Razorbacks 1-1 (last. week No. 12)

Maybe the Razorbacks should be higher here. Sam Pittman's squad looked really solid for one half last week against Georgia then straight upset Mississippi State. It's hard to trust this offense, but the defense may be among the best in the conference.

11. Kentucky Wildcats 0-2 (last week No. 7)

One week after allowing Ole Miss and Matt Corral to complete 83-percent of his passes for 320 yards and 4 passing touchdowns, Kentucky goes to Mississippi State and Mike Leach this week. Things could start getting ugly in Lexington.

12. South Carolina Gamecocks 0-2 (last week No. 13)

What exactly is this South Carolina team? The passing game was fine against Florida. The rushing game was fine against Florida. The defense was fine against Florida. But they don't seem to do anything particularly well.

13. Missouri Tigers 0-2 (last week No. 11)

We were somewhat excited about Eli Drinkowitz's team after the loss to Alabama in week one. Not so much anymore. The Tigers scored just 12 points against a Tennessee team that ran for 232 yards on them on Saturday.

14. Vanderbilt 0-2 (last week No. 14)

Not much to say here. Vandy's defense looked solid after one week where they held Texas A & M to 17, then an LSU team with their backs against the wall held Vandy to 266 yards while the Vandy defense made Myles Brennan look good.

