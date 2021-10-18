The Return of O: Previewing Ole Miss' Week 8 Matchup vs. LSU

Ed Orgeron returns to Oxford for what could be his final trip to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium

The Ole Miss Rebels will welcome their long-time rival LSU Tigers to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon, looking to make a statement win, and move to 6-1 on the season.

The Tigers, who are coming off of a 49-42 win over Florida last week, will be looking to make a statement of their own, however, after head coach Ed Orgeron and LSU announced that 2021 would be his last season in Baton Rouge.

LSU boasts gifted athletes who can make impactful plays at any time and from any place on the field, especially on the offensive side of the ball, where Tyrion Davis-Price ran for a school-record 287 yards on 36 carries, to go along with three touchdowns.

Now on to the Tigers.

LSU

2021 Record: 4-3

Head coach: Ed Orgeron

Orgeron is now in his sixth and final season as the Tigers' head coach.

Offensive set: Spread

Defensive set: 4-3

Returning starters on offense: 7

New offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator D.J. Mangas have developed an offense that is working to bring back the excitement and air attack of the 2019 national championship team.

Peetz is on record saying he would like LSU to become known as "Quarterback-U" and would like to repeat the success of Joe Burrow, who has moved on to the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL. Max Johnson and Myles Brennan will be battling it out for the starting position.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB: Max Johnson (Soph.)

RB: Tyrion Davis-Price (Jr.)*

WR1: Kayshon Boutte (Soph.)*

WR2: Jaray Jenkins (Jr.)

WR3: Devonta Lee (Jr.)

TE: Kole Taylor (Soph.)

LT: Dare Rosenthal (Jr.)*

LG: Ed Ingram (Sr.)*

C: Liam Shanahan (Sr.)*

RG: Anthony Bradford (Soph.)*

RT: Austin Deculus (Sr.)*

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on defense: 8

Last season, the "D" wasn't for defense, it stood for disaster. LSU ranked dead last in FBS in passing yards allowed as they surrendered 323 yards per game. They allowed 34.9 points per game, which was the most allowed by the program since 1952.

The rushing defense wasn't any better, allowing 169.0 yards per game, 67th in the country, and the Tigers were 124th overall on defense, allowing 492.0 yards per game.

Orgeron replaced 2020's defensive coordinator Bo Pelini with former Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, and as a result, the Tigers has improved for the most part, ranking 83rd in scoring defense and 84th in total defense through seven games.

Projected starters on Defense: 8

DE: Andre Anthony (Sr.)*

DT: Neil Farrell (Sr.)*

DT: Glen Logan (Sr.)*

DE: Ail Gaye (Sr.)*

LB: Damone Clark (Sr.)*

LB: Navonteque Strong (Jr.)

LB: Micah Baskerville (Sr.)*

CB: Derek Stingley Jr (Jr.)*

CB: Eli Ricks (Soph.)*

SS: Todd Harris (Sr.)

FS: Jay Ward (Jr.)

