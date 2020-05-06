The SEC's Latest Statement on COVID-19

The health of our student-athletes, campus communities, fans and general public is an ongoing priority of the Southeastern Conference and its member institutions.

The SEC continues to monitor the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is in regular communications with member institutions and public health officials related to the spread of the disease.

The SEC has announced that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19). In addition, all spring football games are cancelled and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether voluntary or required, are suspended through at least May 31. Camps and coaches clinics held by SEC schools are suspended through July 31.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

The SEC encourages the use of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website (www.cdc.gov) as a source of information for advice on preventive action and updates on the disease, and to seek medical advice from qualified medical professionals when necessary and appropriate.