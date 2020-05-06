The Grove Report
The SEC's Latest Statement on COVID-19

Nate Gabler

The health of our student-athletes, campus communities, fans and general public is an ongoing priority of the Southeastern Conference and its member institutions.

The SEC continues to monitor the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is in regular communications with member institutions and public health officials related to the spread of the disease.

The SEC has announced that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19). In addition, all spring football games are cancelled and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether voluntary or required, are suspended through at least May 31. Camps and coaches clinics held by SEC schools are suspended through July 31.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

The SEC encourages the use of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website (www.cdc.gov) as a source of information for advice on preventive action and updates on the disease, and to seek medical advice from qualified medical professionals when necessary and appropriate.

How Baylor Commit Kenny Yeboah Ended up with Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss football had a gaping hole at tight end, but they didn't reach. They plugged it perfectly with Kenny Yeboah, a graduate transfer from Temple that they stole from Baylor.

Nate Gabler

What Would Happen if an Ole Miss Athlete Contracted COVID-19, pt. 2

All signs seem to be trending towards football being played in the fall. But what would happen if we bring these athletes back to Oxford and they then test positive for COVID-19? Part 2 of the two-part series.

Nate Gabler

Deantre Prince Seemingly Announces Return to Ole Miss Football

Deantre Prince entered the transfer portal back in February. Now, it seems like he is coming back to Ole Miss.

Nate Gabler

A Statistical Jordan Ta'amu vs. Shea Patterson Deep Dive

Jordan Ta'amu and Shea Patterson are competing yet again, this time to make the Kansas City Chiefs roster. Did Ole Miss hold on to the better of the two after the 2017 season? Let's see what the numbers say.

Nate Gabler

What Would Happen if an Ole Miss Athlete Contracted COVID-19, pt. 1

All signs seem to be trending towards football being played in the fall. But what would happen if we bring these athletes back to Oxford and they then test positive for COVID-19? Part 1 of a 2 part dive.

Nate Gabler

FPI Win Projections for Ole Miss Football

ESPN released their preseason football power index win total projections on Friday. Do they have Ole Miss in a bowl game?

Nate Gabler

Will the SEC Play Football Alone?

All hope is for all of college football and SEC football to resume as normal. But the Southeastern Conference and commissioner Greg Sankey is exploring options to play a season with only SEC games.

Nate Gabler

Bo Wallace Talks Program Building, Coaching Career and OC Gig at Coahoma C.C.

Ole Miss is taking over at Coahoma Community College. For former Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace, just 27, it's his first college offensive coordinator job. How good are his offenses?

Nate Gabler

New York Giants Pick Up Evan Engram's Fifth Year Option

The New York Giants picked up tight end Evan Engram's 5th year option. How much will he make and what has the former Ole Miss star been up to in New York?

Nate Gabler

MattySolo

SEC Statement on NIL Ruling Poses Issues with Third-Party Compensation

With the NCAA Board of Governors recommending the passing of a ruling in favor of players being able to be compensated by third-parties, the SEC released their own statement. It highlights some of the potential issues with moving forward with NIL compensation.

Nate Gabler