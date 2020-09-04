SI.com
Behind Enemy Sidelines: The SEC's Most Overrated and Underrated of 2020

Nate Gabler

Welcome to another episode of Behind Enemy Sidelines.

Last week, we asked the question of what information you can trust in a bizarre training camp situation. Now, in a week without much news, we took a bigger picture look at the Southeastern Conference.

What are the most underrated and overrated teams, players, ideas and storylines in the SEC for the 2020 season?

You can see above for our full video show or below for the podcast link. You can find us at Spotify, iTunes and anywhere you get your podcasts:

