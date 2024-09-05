Three Keys For Ole Miss Football in Saturday's Matchup vs. Middle Tennessee
After the Ole Miss Rebels' 76-0 win over Furman, it is easy to be excited as a fan, but inside of the Manning Center, coaches will dissect film and correct any flaw, no matter the size. Coach Lane Kiffin has established a pro-mindset culture where there are always ways to improve, even after a big-time win.
With that being said, what can the Rebels work on in the matchup against Middle Tennessee? Let's take a look at three points.
1. Offensive Line Communication
With some injuries up front, Reece McIntyre has filled the hole at center, and now Jeremy James looks to be out multiple weeks with a hand injury. The Rebels have been blessed with options at all the positions on the line, but this unit is still working out all the kinks.
Communication seemed like an issue at times in the game against Furman, particularly on one play when a blitzing linebacker came through the A gap untouched.
These mistakes are easily correctable but can sometimes be forgotten in a game situation. Identifying the Mike linebacker is important because it helps set the blocking scheme on a run or a pass set.
2. Establishing the Run Game
The Rebels had no problems airing it out on the Paladins when they continued to stack the box and play man coverage, but they need to establish a more all-around attack when they face better competition.
Against lower-level competition, you can be more one-dimensional, but everything works off the run. You can control the clock and pick up big chunks in the air after you have pounded the rock a couple of times.
We really didn't see a lot of Ulysses Bentley last Saturday (maybe being more cautious), but Henry Parrish looked solid, and Matt Jones hit a couple of home run play later in the ballgame.
3. Keep Rotating Up Front
The Rebels played a lot of guys up front on the defensive line last week, and the more game reps everyone gets, the better the unit will be as a whole.
The first team dominated, and when the reserves came in, it was more of the same. Keeping everyone fresh for the SEC gauntlet is key for long-term success in 2024.