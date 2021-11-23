Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Through the Lens: See Ole Miss Win Final Home Game Over Vanderbilt 31-17

    Ole Miss secured a win over Vanderbilt last Saturday night in its last home game of the 2021 season. Here's a photographer's view of the action.
    Ole Miss sealed the win over Vanderbilt Saturday night making Ole Miss undefeated on their home turf this season for the first time since 1992. 

    This game had mixed emotions as Matt Corral announced it was his last game at the Vaught, and Ole Miss had the potential to have an undefeated season at home. It was also senior night where families were able to join their senior on the field before the game. 

    The Rebels were able to secure scores on their first two possessions. A Jerrion Ealy touchdown and Caden Costa field goal got the Rebels on the board early.

    Dontario Drummond hauled in a Rebel touchdown minutes into the 2nd quarter making the score 17-3 with a Caden Costa extra point attempt. Jerrion Ealy was able to run right through the Commodores' defense for another touchdown before halftime. 

    The Commodores sunk a field goal with four seconds left until the intermission to make the score 24-9 in favor of Ole Miss.

    The Ole Miss defense was able to keep Vanderbilt away from the scoreboard the majority of the game. Vanderbilt almost crept up on the Rebels in the fourth quarter until Deantre Price made an interception inches away from the Commodores' endzone. 

    The Rebels will play their in-state opponent Mississippi State on Thanksgiving Day at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Rebels will be looking to win the Egg Bowl for the second-straight year and secure a berth in a New Years Six bowl game.

    See Video Highlights of Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt: 

