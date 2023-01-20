Transfer QB Spencer Sanders Opens Up About Ole Miss Commitment

OXFORD, Miss. -- Spencer Sanders is not afraid of a crowded quarterback room with the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Oklahoma State transfer recently opened up about his decision to commit to the Rebels in an interview with 247Sports, and he is planning to be a part of a competition for the starting job in Lane Kiffin's offense.

“I’m going to come in and work my tail off either way, whether the room is packed or not,” Sanders said. “That’s just my mindset. I’ve always had a mindset of competing, driving, striving for better. I’ve never shied away from competition. I’m not going to start now.”

Sanders joins a room that now features incumbent starter Jaxson Dart and LSU transfer Walker Howard. Dart had a season much like his team that finished 8-5, throwing for 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first year in Oxford.

Sanders states that he was not promised a starting job by Lane Kiffin, but he also states that he is not worried about competing with the other athletes at his position.

A four-year starter in Stillwater, he has thrown for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns in his career while completing 61% of his passes. Turnovers have been an issue for Sanders, throwing over 40 interceptions, but he’s also posted a 30-11 record as a starting QB.

“I have a lot of self-confidence,” Sanders said. “I’m a big believer in myself. My money is on me every time. So, I wasn’t too worried about what the quarterback room looks like. I’ve got pretty good experience. I’ve been in the game for four years. I feel like I’ve got a little bit of an edge."

Sanders also received interest from Auburn, but he felt good about the fit in Kiffin's offense for next season.

“I like Lane Kiffin a lot,” Sanders said. “I like how he schemes his offense. I like how he runs his offense, how he spreads the ball out. He’s got tempo in the SEC as well. I love the play-action shots as well. They’ve got a really good running back flow, a great running game.

"All in all, too, I feel like it’s a good team. I’ve been watching the SEC for quite some time now, and I feel like that’s not a bad spot to be, especially for competing. I just want to compete and do the best I can and show the world what I can do in a different level.”

The Rebels open their season at home on Sept. 2 against the Mercer Bears at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.