Troy Brown Discusses Preparing For Fast-Paced Red Raiders Offense

HOUSTON -- The Ole Miss Rebels have one final shot to end the season on a winning note when they face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday night in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

The Rebels dropped their final three games of the regular season, and they are looking to pick up a win to improve to 9-4 and establish some momentum heading into the offseason.

"We're all excited to get down here and get some warm weather," linebacker Troy Brown said. "It's been kind of cold in Oxford for the last couple of days. At the end of the week, you've just got to come out with a win to make the experience that much better."

Brown and the Rebels defense are preparing for a fast-paced Texas Tech offense on Wednesday night, one of the fastest in college football.

"You can't teach stuff like that, especially that type of tempo and how they do it," Brown said. "Sometimes they snap the ball with two seconds off of the play clock. We try to mimic it as best we can to be ready for it."

Even though some of Ole Miss' early-season momentum was halted late in the regular season, Brown is hoping that his team can rally the proverbial troops and come out with a win in their final contest of the year.

"Everybody's excited to get that bad taste out of their mouths," Brown said. "It's hard. You always want to teach to finish strong. That's what we're looking to do with this season."

