Tulane Defensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss

Tulane comes to Oxford hoping to slow down one of the top offenses in all of college football

The Ole Miss Rebels enter Saturday's matchup at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium against Tulane as two-touchdown favorites, thanks in large part to their stellar offensive attack.

As it stands, the Rebels currently sit sixth in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 48.5 points per game and fourth in total offense, where they average 599.5 yards per game through their first two outings.

Suffice it to say, the Green wave will have their hands full on Saturday, bringing in a defense that ranks 100th in scoring defense, 62nd in total defense, and is 96th in the country against the pass.

Tulane has been solid against the run, coming in as the nation's No. 25 ranked team, giving up just 80 yards per contest.

With that said, can the Green Wave slow down the Rebel attack?

Let's take a look at some of the key offensive pieces Tulane will bring to Oxford on Saturday night.

LB - Nick Anderson

The Green Wave's leading tackler, linebacker Nick Anderson has 13 stops on the year, and is also responsible for 1.5 tackles for loss. Anderson finished second on the team last season with 88 total tackles and came away with 10.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Joker - Darius Hodges

An explosive difference-maker out of the gate for Tulane, freshman Darius Hodges has been a handful from his hybrid pass rusher/Joker position. On the year, Hodges has three tackles for loss, one sack and five total tackles.

LB - Keith Cooper

Another talented freshman, linebacker Keith Cooper has been all over the field for Tulane. Through the first two games, Cooper has four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass break up and, a forced fumble.

LB - Kevin Henry

The third linebacker on this list, but Arguably the leader of the Tulane defense, Kevin Henry Currently sits second on the team with nine tackles and also has one interception, one tackle for loss, and a sack.

