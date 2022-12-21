Two-Way Georgia Star Ahmad 'AJ' Brown Signs with Ole Miss Football

Bring on the puns, call-backs and more beginning in 2023.

When new Ole Miss signee Ahmad Brown signed with the Rebels football program on Wednesday, he will likely hear the reference of his nickname -- A.J. -- a lot more while sporting the red, white and blue.

Of course the class of 2023 A.J. Brown, from Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County High School, will likely begin his Ole Miss career in the secondary unlike the NFL star who burst onto the national scene as a Rebel wide receiver a few years back.

Crisp County held its ceremony last week, where Brown initially put pen to paper.

Brown initially picked the program amid the Ole Miss recruiting surge in the month of June. At the time, there were some conversations about the senior working on the offensive side of the ball, though it has since shifted more towards defense at 6’1”, 195-pounds.

Ole Miss won this recruitment over the likes of Clemson, Florida, Auburn, Arkansas and others without much drama after the commitment went public in the summer.

Brown, who also played some quarterback in high school, could bring a combination of physicality and versatility to the Rebel program. Learn more of his game in this TGR scouting report.

