UPSET WATCH: No. 9 Ole Miss Trails Vanderbilt at Halftime in Nashville

NASHVILLE -- If it could go wrong for the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels in the first half, it did as Lane Kiffin's squad trails the Vanderbilt Commodores 20-17 at the intermission.

Ole Miss struck first on the opening possession of the game, a drive that saw three penalties limit the Rebels to a field goal instead of a touchdown. Vanderbilt responded with a field goal of its own before finding the end zone to open up a 10-3 lead. Jaxson Dart threw an ill-advised interception on the Rebels' next possession, setting up another Commodore field goal.

The Rebels were able to answer with a 61-yard touchdown pass from Dart to Jordan Watkins, but Vanderbilt scored prior to the end of the half to regain a 10-point lead. The Rebels were able to drive down the field to cut the deficit back to three with a Quinshon Judkins carry inside the five-yard line.

Following a win over a top-10 Kentucky Wildcats team last Saturday, the Rebels have struggled against a team projected to finish in the bottom of the SEC East. Ole Miss has committed six penalties for 60 yards in the first half.

Vanderbilt will receive the ball to start the second half.

