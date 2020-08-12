WATCH: ACC, SEC Moving Forward With Football Despite Big Ten, Pac-12 Postponements
The SEC and the ACC are moving full steam ahead. With a little recent help from the Big 12, fall football is starting to look more doable.
Big Ten officials are meeting on Tuesday to discuss the postponement or cancelation of football. Across the SEC, there have been pushes to play the season. Below you'll find how a number of the SEC schools are handling these chaotic times.
The Big Ten is shut down. Sources well in the know seem to think all of fall football will be shut down by the end of the week.Yet those in the Southeastern Conference are publicly rebelling against that notion.
