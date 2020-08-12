The Grove Report
WATCH: ACC, SEC Moving Forward With Football Despite Big Ten, Pac-12 Postponements

Nate Gabler

The SEC and the ACC are moving full steam ahead. With a little recent help from the Big 12, fall football is starting to look more doable. 

SEC Releases Statement Regarding Big Ten, Pac-12 Cancellations

The SEC isn't quite ready to call it quits. SEC and Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on Tuesday evening regarding the cancelation of the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences

Nate Gabler

Justin Fields, Others Should Be Able to Start at Ole Miss and the SEC in 2020 — There’s Precedent

If other conferences move forward with plans to play in the fall, what will Big Ten players do? They might not have to wait for a spring season.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Will Players Get a Seat at the CFB Table?

College football players are fighting back against potential cancellations.Will their voice really matter in the long run?

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Baseball Adds Former Ohio Northern Assistant to Staff

Ole Miss baseball announced Tuesday the hiring of Sam Slavik as its new Coordinator of Operations - External Affairs.

Nate Gabler

Greg Sankey: Student-Athletes Are "Without a Doubt" Healthier on Campus

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey had some interesting things to say on Tuesday morning about the status of college football and the health of athletes.

Nate Gabler

Reactions From Across the SEC on the Chaos in College Football

Big Ten officials are meeting on Tuesday to discuss the postponement or cancelation of football. Across the SEC, there have been pushes to play the season. Below you'll find how a number of the SEC schools are handling these chaotic times.

Nate Gabler

Everything Lane Kiffin, Keith Carter and Ole Miss Players Are Saying About Fall Football

The Big Ten is shut down. Sources well in the know seem to think all of fall football will be shut down by the end of the week.Yet those in the Southeastern Conference are publicly rebelling against that notion.

Nate Gabler

Keith Carter Weighs in With His Own Rebel #WeWantToPlay

On Monday afternoon, Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter weighed in on the ever evolving case within the Southeastern Conference.

Nate Gabler

Olive Branch TE Jalen Shead Names Ole Miss Among Stacked Top-3

Olive Branch tight end Jalen Sheed is staying in the SEC. On Monday, the highly-touted player from North Mississippi named his top three schools, including Ole Miss on a loaded small cut.

Nate Gabler

Rebels in the MLB Update: 8/10

The MLB is back and that means there's a few former Rebels you can be following as sports return. Here's the latest on how the Pro Rebs are doing.

Nate Gabler