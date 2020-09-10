SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

WATCH: Jaylon Jones Receives 2020 Chucky Mullens Award

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss senior defensive back Jaylon Jones is your latest No. 38.

The school announced on Thursday that Jones will be the 2020 recipient of the Chucky Mullens Courage Award. Jones received the award in a team meeting following Thursday's practice. You can see his reaction here.

Chucky Mullens Award Presentation:

Jaylon Jones Highlights: 

More From The Grove Report:

Is the Ole Miss Quarterback Competition Over With Plumlee's Absence?

DK Metcalf to Honor Emmett Till with Helmet Decal in 2020 Season

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Best Season-Long Bets

https://twitter.com/nategabler/status/1304161328874041349

Nate Gabler

Jaylon Jones Elaborates on Significance of Winning Chucky Mullins Courage Award

Ole Miss senior defensive back Jaylon Jones has been named the winner of the 2020 Chucky Mullins Courage Award, as announced during a special team meeting on Thursday.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss DB AJ Finley Explains What it's Like to Sit Out with COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus that canceled A.J. Finley's sophomore season spring ball would hold him back yet again when fall camp rolled around. Here's how he managed the virus.

Nate Gabler

DK Metcalf to Honor Emmett Till with Helmet Decal in 2020 Season

Former Ole Miss and current Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf will be wearing a decal on his helmet in 2020 to honor the late Emmett Till.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Fall Soccer and Volleyball Schedules Announced

The SEC announced the league soccer and volleyball schedules for the 2020 fall season on Wednesday.

Nate Gabler

A.J. Moore Named Houston Texans Team Captain

In just his third year in the National Football League, former Ole Miss Rebel A.J. Moore has been named a team captain of the Houston Texans.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss To Cross-Rep Skill Positions from Offense to Defense, vice vera

The COVID-19 environment has made programs reconsider every aspect of preparation. In fact, the Ole Miss football coaching staff is even using some of their precious practice time to work kids at positions that they may never even play.

Nate Gabler

Is the Ole Miss Quarterback Competition Now Over With Plumlee's Absence?

Subliminal writing on the wall has made it seem for quite some time that Matt Corral was going to win the Ole Miss starting quarterback job. Now these trends seem less subliminal – it's time to sharpie Matt Corral in as the Ole Miss QB1.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin Talks Weekend's Scrimmage, COVID Absences, Tackling and More

We're four weeks into training camp. Now with three full scrimmages in the books, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spoke to media in a Labor Day delayed Tuesday press conference.

Nate Gabler

Defense Controls Weekend's Scrimmage as Numerous Players Sit Out

The offense has had the leg up all throughout fall camp at Ole Miss. But not this weekend.

Nate Gabler