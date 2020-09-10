WATCH: Jaylon Jones Receives 2020 Chucky Mullens Award

Ole Miss senior defensive back Jaylon Jones is your latest No. 38.

The school announced on Thursday that Jones will be the 2020 recipient of the Chucky Mullens Courage Award. Jones received the award in a team meeting following Thursday's practice. You can see his reaction here.

Chucky Mullens Award Presentation:

Jaylon Jones Highlights:

