WATCH: Lane Kiffin Press Conference Following Arkansas

Lane Kiffin had been untouchable in Oxford, Miss. through three weeks.

Not today.

Kiffin's offense couldn't stop turning the ball over on Saturday, leading to a brutally tough to watch 33-21 loss on the road to Arkansas.

Matt Corral turned the ball over seven times, the first quarterback in 14 years to throw six interceptions in a game. But on the defensive side, the Rebels improved.

Here's everything the head coach said following the loss.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.