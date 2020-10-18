SI.com
The Grove Report
WATCH: Matt Corral's Post Arkansas Press Conference

Nate Gabler

Matt Corral struggled on Saturday. It was the worst performance of the Ole Miss quarterback's career in the 33-21 loss at Arkansas, as he turned the ball over seven times in a game where the defense actually played pretty well. 

Here's everything Corral said to the media following the loss.

