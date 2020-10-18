WATCH: Matt Corral's Post Arkansas Press Conference

Matt Corral struggled on Saturday. It was the worst performance of the Ole Miss quarterback's career in the 33-21 loss at Arkansas, as he turned the ball over seven times in a game where the defense actually played pretty well.

Here's everything Corral said to the media following the loss.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.