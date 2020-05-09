WATCH: Ole Miss Athletics' video tribute to graduating athletes

A total of 47 current and former Ole Miss student-athletes earned their degrees as May graduates of the University of Mississippi on Saturday morning.

Despite no traditional commencement ceremony in The Grove and across campus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ole Miss will hold a live, virtual celebration for graduates, family and friends at noon CT on Saturday. Chancellor Glenn Boyce, Provost Noel Wilkin and others will give remarks as they confer degrees for more than 5,000 graduates.

“The university wanted to make sure that this day of traditional pomp and circumstance did not pass without recognizing the incredible achievements, character and spirit of our class of graduates,” Boyce said. “While we remain committed to hosting an in-person ceremony when it is safe for us to do so, the May 9 event is intended to mark this day as one of significance and celebration in the lives of our students.”

As part of the virtual celebration, students – including December 2019 graduates, and May and August 2020 candidates for graduation – were sent an official cap and tassel, along with other celebratory items.

Below is a full listing of Ole Miss student-athletes who have earned their degrees as of May 2020 or December 2019:

Baseball (2)

Taylor Broadway – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Gunnar Hoglund – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Men’s Basketball (2)

Conner McKay – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Breein Tyree – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Women’s Basketball (2)

La’Karis Salter – Master’s of Criminal Justice

Shandricka Sessom – Master’s of Health Promotion

Football (16)

Ryder Anderson – Integrated Marketing Communications

Mac Brown – Integrated Marketing Communications

Montrell Custis – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Jared Farlow – Exercise Science

Kweisi Fountain – Marketing & Communication Strategy

Myles Hartsfield – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Derrick Herman – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)

Luke Logan – Accountancy & Marketing

Royce Newman – Criminal Justice

Hal Northern – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Grant Restmeyer – Risk Management & Insurance

Momo Sanogo – Banking & Finance/Managerial Finance

KC Swaim – General Business

Cassius Vaughn – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)

Isaac Way – Entrepreneurship

Jordan Wilkins – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)

Women’s Golf (5)

Conner Beth Ball – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Pi-Lillebi Hermansson – Psychology and French

Julia Johnson – Political Science

Diane Lim – Banking and Finance/Managerial Finance

Kennedy Swann – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Rifle (1)

Alana Kelly – Biology and Psychology

Soccer (1)

Chanel Thomas – Managerial Finance

Softball (2)

Autumn Gillespie – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Molly Jacobsen – Exercise Science

Women’s Tennis (1)

Tereza Janatova – Electrical Engineering

Men’s Track (3)

James Burnett – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Austin Garrett – Marketing

Andrew Raspo – Managerial Finance

Women’s Track (7)

Kieshonna Brooks – Psychology

Kendall Chavarria – Integrated Marketing Communications

Chelsea Drum – Mathematics

Haley Hood – Civil Engineering

Nicole Kallenberger – Accountancy

Maddie McHugh – Art History

Kaira Simmons – Master’s of Criminal Justice

Volleyball (5)

Izzy Guzik – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Nicole Purcell – Psychology

Bayleigh Scott – Exercise Science

Emily Stroup – Communication Sciences & Disorders

Nayo Warnell – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Baseball (2)

David Dellucci – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)

Ryan Olenek – General Business

Football (13)

Carlos Davis – Sports and Recreation Administration (Rebel Reconnect)

Donta Evans – General Business

Bobby Harris – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)

Benito Jones – General Studies

Jaylon Jones – General Studies

Eric Oliver – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)

Scottie Phillips – General Studies

Austrian Robinson – General Studies

Qaadir Sheppard – General Studies

Markeith Summers – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)

Patrick Trahan – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)

Keshun Wells – General Studies

Charles Wiley – General Studies

Soccer (1)

Julia Phillips – Exercise Science

Softball (1)

Kylan Becker – Exercise Science

Men’s Tennis (2)

Fabian Fallert – Sports and Recreation Administration

Filip Kraljevic – Sports and Recreation Administration

Women’s Tennis (1)

Tea Jandric – Psychology

Story via. Ole Miss Athletics / Tyler Wooten

