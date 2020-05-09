WATCH: Ole Miss Athletics' video tribute to graduating athletes
Nate Gabler
A total of 47 current and former Ole Miss student-athletes earned their degrees as May graduates of the University of Mississippi on Saturday morning.
Despite no traditional commencement ceremony in The Grove and across campus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ole Miss will hold a live, virtual celebration for graduates, family and friends at noon CT on Saturday. Chancellor Glenn Boyce, Provost Noel Wilkin and others will give remarks as they confer degrees for more than 5,000 graduates.
“The university wanted to make sure that this day of traditional pomp and circumstance did not pass without recognizing the incredible achievements, character and spirit of our class of graduates,” Boyce said. “While we remain committed to hosting an in-person ceremony when it is safe for us to do so, the May 9 event is intended to mark this day as one of significance and celebration in the lives of our students.”
As part of the virtual celebration, students – including December 2019 graduates, and May and August 2020 candidates for graduation – were sent an official cap and tassel, along with other celebratory items.
Below is a full listing of Ole Miss student-athletes who have earned their degrees as of May 2020 or December 2019:
Baseball (2)
Taylor Broadway – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Gunnar Hoglund – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Men’s Basketball (2)
Conner McKay – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Breein Tyree – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Women’s Basketball (2)
La’Karis Salter – Master’s of Criminal Justice
Shandricka Sessom – Master’s of Health Promotion
Football (16)
Ryder Anderson – Integrated Marketing Communications
Mac Brown – Integrated Marketing Communications
Montrell Custis – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Jared Farlow – Exercise Science
Kweisi Fountain – Marketing & Communication Strategy
Myles Hartsfield – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Derrick Herman – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)
Luke Logan – Accountancy & Marketing
Royce Newman – Criminal Justice
Hal Northern – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Grant Restmeyer – Risk Management & Insurance
Momo Sanogo – Banking & Finance/Managerial Finance
KC Swaim – General Business
Cassius Vaughn – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)
Isaac Way – Entrepreneurship
Jordan Wilkins – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)
Women’s Golf (5)
Conner Beth Ball – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Pi-Lillebi Hermansson – Psychology and French
Julia Johnson – Political Science
Diane Lim – Banking and Finance/Managerial Finance
Kennedy Swann – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Rifle (1)
Alana Kelly – Biology and Psychology
Soccer (1)
Chanel Thomas – Managerial Finance
Softball (2)
Autumn Gillespie – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Molly Jacobsen – Exercise Science
Women’s Tennis (1)
Tereza Janatova – Electrical Engineering
Men’s Track (3)
James Burnett – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Austin Garrett – Marketing
Andrew Raspo – Managerial Finance
Women’s Track (7)
Kieshonna Brooks – Psychology
Kendall Chavarria – Integrated Marketing Communications
Chelsea Drum – Mathematics
Haley Hood – Civil Engineering
Nicole Kallenberger – Accountancy
Maddie McHugh – Art History
Kaira Simmons – Master’s of Criminal Justice
Volleyball (5)
Izzy Guzik – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Nicole Purcell – Psychology
Bayleigh Scott – Exercise Science
Emily Stroup – Communication Sciences & Disorders
Nayo Warnell – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Baseball (2)
David Dellucci – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)
Ryan Olenek – General Business
Football (13)
Carlos Davis – Sports and Recreation Administration (Rebel Reconnect)
Donta Evans – General Business
Bobby Harris – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)
Benito Jones – General Studies
Jaylon Jones – General Studies
Eric Oliver – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)
Scottie Phillips – General Studies
Austrian Robinson – General Studies
Qaadir Sheppard – General Studies
Markeith Summers – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)
Patrick Trahan – University Studies (Rebel Reconnect)
Keshun Wells – General Studies
Charles Wiley – General Studies
Soccer (1)
Julia Phillips – Exercise Science
Softball (1)
Kylan Becker – Exercise Science
Men’s Tennis (2)
Fabian Fallert – Sports and Recreation Administration
Filip Kraljevic – Sports and Recreation Administration
Women’s Tennis (1)
Tea Jandric – Psychology
Story via. Ole Miss Athletics / Tyler Wooten
