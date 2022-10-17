Skip to main content

‘We Don't Have a Run Defense Within Eight Miles’: Head Coach Lane Kiffin on Defensive Struggles

Ole Miss Rebels Head Coach Lane Kiffin discusses defensive mistakes and players stepping up against the Auburn Tigers.
OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Auburn Tigers in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium last Saturday 48-34, taking control of the SEC West for a week.

After an offseason full of newcomers and inconsistency through the first few games of this season, it was impressive to watch the Rebels leap over Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the SEC West. Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin was dubbed the “Portal King” after he was forced to completely reload his roster after taking his team to the Sugar Bowl last year. Kiffin secured more than a dozen transfers, most of them were starters by Week 1, and a few of them are reasons this team is undefeated.

The Rebels are hot and do not appear to be letting up anytime soon after running through Auburn’s defense for 448 yards. Recently, Ole Miss’ offense has been firing on all cylinders, and its defense has had some great performances too.

Both sides of the ball look good on paper, but there are still a few things they need to clean up in order to hold on to their No. 1 spot in the SEC West and solidify themselves as one of the best teams in the nation. The Rebels’ defense has come up big multiple times this season, but they have also repeatedly made the same mistakes. 

“We did not tackle well again this week,” Kiffin said. “It led to a lot of explosive runs, and it is something we have to clean up. When they announced there was lightning within eight miles of here, I said we don't have a run defense within eight miles of here. Hopefully we have 30 minutes to go figure it out."

The Rebels had a two-touchdown lead, but since the game was delayed due to lighting in the area, Auburn was given some momentum.

“I am really proud of the team because Auburn rallied,” Kiffin said. “We were able to teach them how to finish a team off during the rain delay.”

The Rebels are equipped with players that are ready to step up no matter the circumstances, and in this game, the rain was only one of them.

“[Wide receiver Dayton Wade] always makes plays in practice,” Kiffin said. “We are a lot better when we can rotate guys in. He stepped up much like Jordan Watkins did last week.”

And it was not just Wade that was able to contribute when his number was called.

“I challenged Zach [Evans] to play like he did in the second half of last week’s game,” Kiffin said. “He did and it was huge for us.”

This week, the Rebels will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers

Lane Kiffin
Football

