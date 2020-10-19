There's a widening gap in the Southeastern Conference between the top four and everyone else.

Four teams – Vanderbilt, Missouri, LSU and Florida – did not play this week, due to postponements related to COVID-19 outbreaks. That said, there's still so much shakeups from No. 5 to No. 11.

Really, that entire stretch of six teams is in a tier of their own – there's hardly any separation whatsoever between them.

So let's get into it.

The Grove Report's Week 5 SEC Power Rankings

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (last week No. 1)

Nick Saban almost didn't coach on Saturday. Georgia almost had a chance. Going into the week, Georgia sported what was unquestionably the SEC's best defense. Mac Jones and Alabama scored 41, passing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns. As good as Tua Tagovailoa was, this is may be the best offense Nick Saban haas ever had.

2. Georgia Bulldogs 3-1 (last week No. 2)

If you remember, we have a rule. That rule is that losing to Alabama doesn't drop you in the rankings. Things get interesting moving forward for Georgia, with games at an improving Kentucky team and then the big looming matchup against Florida.

3. Texas A & M Aggies 3-1 (last week No. 3)

Last week was Texas A & M respect week. This week, they just beat the lowly Mississippi State Bulldogs, but they ran the ball as well as they had all year. With the fall of Auburn, the Aggies are unquestionably the second best team in the SEC West.

4. Florida Gators 2-1 (last week No. 4)

The Gators were off this week.

5. Arkansas Razorbacks 2-2 (last week No. 9)

Arkansas is the most improved team year-to-year in the SEC. The Razorbacks and their plan to drop eight into coverage against Ole Miss made them the first team to slow down Kiffin's new offense.

6. Kentucky Wildcats 2-2 (last week No. 10)

Tennessee played the easiest schedule in the SEC through the opening three weeks. That showed against Kentucky on Saturday, as they threw three interceptions and lost another fumble. Kentucky won by 27 while throwing for only 107 yards.

7. Missouri Tigers 1-2 (last week No. 7)

Missouri was also off this week.

8. Auburn Tigers 2-2 (last week No. 5)

Auburn, as seems to be a yearly trend, is one of the most disappointing teams in the SEC. Bo Nix has not improved whatsoever from year one to year two and looks like he may even have digressed.

9. South Carolina Gamecocks 2-2 (last week No. 13)

After a really underwhelming opening to the year, South Carolina has won two straight. Yes, they just beat Auburn who is ahead of them in the ranks, but a jump from 13 to 8 seemed like a lot. (Also we don't believe in SC moving forward).

10. Tennessee Volunteers 2-2 (last week No. 6)

It's hard to judge the Volunteers. Their two opening wins came against two of the worst teams in the conference, then they have back to back looses against Georgia and Kentucky. The more disheartening thing is how the Kentucky game looked. Jarrett Guarantano threw two interceptions and only for 88 yards.

11. Ole Miss Rebels 1-3 (last week No. 8)

Matt Corral had the worst game of his career Saturday, being the first SEC quarterback in 13 years to throw six interceptions in a game. Arkansas may have figured out this Ole Miss offense and there's now a playbook on how to stop it.

12. LSU Tigers 1-2 (last week No. 11)

LSU did not play this week.

13. Mississippi State Bulldogs 1-3 (last week No. 13)

The Bulldogs from week one seem completely different than what we've seen the past three weeks. K.J. Costello was benched this week in favor of freshman Will Rogers, who completed 15 of 18 passes for a touchdown.

14. Vanderbilt Commodores 0-3 (last week No. 14)

Vanderbilt did not play this week. The bet of 'will Vandy always be at 14' lives on.

