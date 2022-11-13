What Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Said After Home Loss to Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. -- Despite controlling much of the game, the Ole Miss Rebels lost a heartbreaking game to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night.

Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin did not mince his words in his postgame press conference. Even though his program has come a long way since he took over to begin the 2020 season, losses, even to a brand like Alabama, are not acceptable in his eyes.

"Really disappointing finish, to that game, to your home winning streak on the line," Kiffin said. "Playing Alabama, with ball in our hands to win, we didn't do it. Watched two other teams this year do it in Tennessee and LSU, finish right at the end when you have a chance to do it.

"Gotta commend [Alabama]. Got a great team and the Heisman Trophy winner. Said it all week: the guy puts his cape on, takes over when no one else is making plays around him. Did a great job like Bryce does, and we didn't finish. We are really ashamed, a waste of a lot of things."



Ole Miss' final drive of the game came as it trailed 30-24, and it had a chance to win the game after a long run from Quinshon Judkins put it in Alabama territory.

"Tried to pop some runs in there, which were effective," Kiffin said. "Then stalled out down there at the end. Tried to go back to a fade to Malik [Heath], who really dominated that matchup the entire day. Then didn't make plays at the end. We can make plays, and we can call better plays."

The Rebel offense seemed to be less effective in the second half, something that Kiffin also admitted in his postgame presser, although some of the appearance of that performance may have been deceiving.

"I think it's a fair assessment," Kiffin said. "I don't think it has been [as good] the whole season. Last game at A&M, had a really good third quarter. I really do think people get used to the speed, like I've said before, so a lot of times it works better early. It has been the case a lot of times.

"Now, the game was a strange game in the third quarter because you look up and we have one series. I think we had one series for 14 minutes or something like that. And actually scored on it, scored a touchdown. Then we had back-to-back three-and-outs. I think, off hand, until then at the end there were only three series there in about a quarter and a half."

Ole Miss is still staring an opportunity in the face towards the end of the season. Last year, the Rebels had their first 10-win regular season in program history, and, if it wins its final two games, it will repeat that feat in 2022.

Still, Kiffin wants to see his program take the next step and compete in the College Football Playoff.

"Make one more play," Kiffin said. "There's not some magic formula of we've got to go change all those things or do all these things different. Games come down to one possession, one-play games like that. One side makes the plays and finds a way to win. Those guys have been in a number of them this year."

The Rebels will continue their push towards the end of the season when they travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks next week. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

