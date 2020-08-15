What To Expect From Ole Miss Football Training Camp Coverage

It's a bizarre and constantly evolving time for everyone, and that doesn't escape us here in football media.

Ole Miss is set to open training camp on Monday, the start of a long journey that often seemed like it would never come. In a normal year, media coverage of training camps involve long hours on the sideline in the sun followed by hours of waiting around to talk to players and coaches.

In 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that's just not going to happen with social distancing and isolation protocols teams must follow just to start a season. But thankfully, that doesn't mean coverage of the team and access to players and coaches will be diminished, something that benefits both my ability to do my job and fan access to what's happening within the Rebel program.

We as media will not be in the same room as players and coaches this year, at least not at the start of the season and likely not at all. However, thrice weekly interview sessions will still be held, the same number as usual.

On Monday, you can expect coverage of a Lane Kiffin press conference, followed by that of two players. Additionally, three players will be made available for coverage on Wednesdays and Fridays.

We will be providing you coverage of all of that, including photos and video from practice and (likely) video from the zoom calls in which all of these interviews will be taking place in. Yes, that means I also need to start showering more and looking 'presentable.'

The obvious disadvantage here is the observation aspect. We're simply going to have a lot less inside knowledge on how practices are going and what the installation of the new-look Ole Miss offense and defense looks like.

By observing social distancing protocols, we as media obviously won't be able to be on the sidelines to observe. What we may be able to do, something that is still being discussed, is have some time each week to observe from the parking garage attached to The Pavilion, which provides a surprisingly good vantage point of the practice fields.

We live in unfortunate times. But we're going to do the best we can to keep all ya'll tied in to everything happening within the Ole Miss football team. It's going to take some adjustments for everyone, but stay tuned and let's try to make this work for everyone.

