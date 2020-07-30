The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Who Would Ole Miss Add in a Ten Game SEC Schedule?

Nate Gabler

In what would seem like a shocking decision if posed one month ago, Ole Miss actually might play more conference football games than prior scheduled in 2020.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the Southeastern Conference is moving towards the idea of an SEC-only, 10-game schedule. 

As of now, Ole Miss only has eight conference games on the schedule. So who would the Rebels add in this 10-game conference scenario?

Ole Miss already faces two SEC East foes in their slate of eight for the 2020 season: their standard opponent in Vanderbilt plus Florida. These two from the east plus the entire SEC West brings them to eight games. 

The other two would have to come from the remaining SEC teams they don't already have slated – Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina and Missouri.

Now, Ole Miss played Missouri on the road in 2019, so we can rule them out. They played South Carolina at home in 2018, so that can also likely be ruled out. That leaves two games needed to schedule between Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee. 

Logically, it seems just cruel for the conference to make Ole Miss play the two best teams in the East on paper (Florida and Georgia) in the same calendar year if they don't have too. So that leaves Tennessee and Kentucky.

It just so happens that one recent idea in the conference states that teams would play the next two teams on their SEC futures schedule – that so happens to be at Tennessee and home for Kentucky. 

Obviously, all these proposals are to be determined. Athletic directors from the SEC approved the 10-game idea in a meeting Wednesday. Presidents and chancellors meet on Thursday to approve the idea.

But that approval may not be as simple. One source told Dellenger "no one ever knows what presidents will do." Some of their issues might be with what the ACC did earlier today. 

ACC decision makers approved a ten-plus-one schedule, where ten conference games will be played with only one non-conference game. Their proposal leaves room for traditional non-conference rivalries – think Clemson vs. South Carolina and Florida State vs. Florida – to still be played.

If chancellors approve the SEC plan, they'd be the bad guys for those such games not being played in 2020. 

A consistent theme from the past four months still stands true – who knows. Anything can happen. But we seem to be very close to adding two more big-time SEC games to the Rebel schedule. 

More From The Grove Report:

Ole Miss Football SP+ History Paints a Tragically Beautiful Image

Tate Reeves: No College Football With 100-percent Fan Capacity

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC closing in on 10-game conference schedule

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football SP+ History Paints a Tragically Beautiful Image of Life as an Ole Miss Fan

ESPN's Bill Connelly, founder of the S&P+ (now SP+) data analysis of college football, released some Ole Miss football charts that were both shocking and predictable, both beautiful and hideous and honestly maybe the closest thing to an all-encompassing embodiment of what it's like to be an Ole Miss fan.

Nate Gabler

Tate Reeves: No College Football With 100-percent Fan Capacity. What Will be Allowed?

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs were very blunt on Monday talking to media – college football will not be happening with many fans in the stands. At least not in this state.

Nate Gabler

SEC Roundtable: Predicting the Conference's Breakout Players

Sports Illustrated's reporters from around the Southeastern Conference teamed up to throw out some names that you probably haven't heard of but need to. Meet the SEC's breakout players.

Nate Gabler

Former Ole Miss Tackle Laremy Tunsil Lands in NFL Top 100

Laremy Tunsil is the second former Ole Miss Rebel to be named among the Top 100 players of 2020.

Nate Gabler

Breein Tyree Earns Invite to NBA Combine

Forming Ole Miss shooting guard Breein Tyree is one step closer to the NBA. On Monday, the NBA Combine list was revealed, with Tyree's name appearing on the coveted list.

Nate Gabler

NCAA Waiver Allows Non-Football Fall Sports to Play Half of Required Contests

Tools are being put in place to aid schools who have had some of their non-conference contests eliminated by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nate Gabler

DK Metcalf One of Four Rookies to Crack the NFL Top 100 List

The players have voted. DK Metcalf is already one of the best players in football.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Stays Hot With Four-star Safety Recruit Tysheem Johnson, Makes Top 7

Ole Miss is stacking up on defensive backs. Johnson would be the best of the potential 2021 grouping.

Nate Gabler

Week in Review: Everything You Missed from Ole Miss this Past Week

Missed something? Don't worry, we've got you covered on the latest at Ole Miss. Here's the top stories from the past week to get you caught up heading into a new slate of seven days.

Nate Gabler