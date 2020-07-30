Who Would Ole Miss Add in a Ten Game SEC Schedule?

In what would seem like a shocking decision if posed one month ago, Ole Miss actually might play more conference football games than prior scheduled in 2020.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the Southeastern Conference is moving towards the idea of an SEC-only, 10-game schedule.

As of now, Ole Miss only has eight conference games on the schedule. So who would the Rebels add in this 10-game conference scenario?

Ole Miss already faces two SEC East foes in their slate of eight for the 2020 season: their standard opponent in Vanderbilt plus Florida. These two from the east plus the entire SEC West brings them to eight games.

The other two would have to come from the remaining SEC teams they don't already have slated – Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina and Missouri.

Now, Ole Miss played Missouri on the road in 2019, so we can rule them out. They played South Carolina at home in 2018, so that can also likely be ruled out. That leaves two games needed to schedule between Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Logically, it seems just cruel for the conference to make Ole Miss play the two best teams in the East on paper (Florida and Georgia) in the same calendar year if they don't have too. So that leaves Tennessee and Kentucky.

It just so happens that one recent idea in the conference states that teams would play the next two teams on their SEC futures schedule – that so happens to be at Tennessee and home for Kentucky.

Obviously, all these proposals are to be determined. Athletic directors from the SEC approved the 10-game idea in a meeting Wednesday. Presidents and chancellors meet on Thursday to approve the idea.

But that approval may not be as simple. One source told Dellenger "no one ever knows what presidents will do." Some of their issues might be with what the ACC did earlier today.

ACC decision makers approved a ten-plus-one schedule, where ten conference games will be played with only one non-conference game. Their proposal leaves room for traditional non-conference rivalries – think Clemson vs. South Carolina and Florida State vs. Florida – to still be played.

If chancellors approve the SEC plan, they'd be the bad guys for those such games not being played in 2020.

A consistent theme from the past four months still stands true – who knows. Anything can happen. But we seem to be very close to adding two more big-time SEC games to the Rebel schedule.

