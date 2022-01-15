Ole Miss Band in Process of Receiving New Practice Facility

Ole Miss is renovating and expanding its band practice facility as a part of the university's 'Now and Ever' campaign.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss band is in the process of gaining a new practice facility as a part of the university's "Now and Ever" fundraising campaign.

The band, dubbed "The Pride of the South," does not report through the athletics department at Ole Miss, instead being associated with the College of Liberal Arts on campus. William Kneip, Assistant to the Chancellor for Executive Affairs, states that this project stems back as far as 2017.

"This actually started way before the public phase of the Now and Ever campaign," Kneip said. "I was a fundraiser for the College of Liberal Arts, and I got called in by the dean's office. When you're a fundraiser and you hear about a new project, especially something that's as visible and loved by the band, you're all over it."

According to Kneip, the Pride of the South currently has around 300 members, 90 percent of whom are from the state of Mississippi. Improving the band facilities not only will impact the recruitment of band participants but, by extension, Mississippi students as a whole, in the eyes of the university.

"We all came to the same conclusion," Kneip said. "If we're going to be able to recruit top students to Ole Miss and top band students, then we're going to have to put some money up and get this project going.

"The first thing it does is that it gives these Mississippi residents the true facilities they deserve to build their careers," Kneip continued. "It allows us to go out into neighboring states and bring more students into the Pride of the South and, therefore, to Ole Miss."

The Now and Ever campaign at Ole Miss sweeps across the "academic" portions of campus where as "Champions Now" focuses on the athletic side of renovations and expansions. Since the band does not report through athletics, however, the funding for this had to be joined with the Now and Ever campaign.

"When we were developing the Now and Ever campaign, having the band facility as a part of that would give it the push it needed to get it to the finish line," Kneip said.

Randy Dale is the director of the Pride of the South and associate director of bands on campus, and Kneip and Dale have worked closely over recent months to try and make this project a reality.

"Randy has a great working relationship with people in athletics," Kneip said, "but in terms of staff funding and scholarships, all of that comes from the institution itself."

As The Grove Report published following the Egg Bowl in 2021, the Ole Miss band practice field has seen a lot of social media traction in recent months, thanks in part to Alex McDaniel. You can read her story centered around the band here.

"All the attention the band has been getting, the publicity is good," Kneip said. "Seeing that band practice field on your timeline resonates with a lot of donors. Anything like that that's able to start those conversations is incredible. The social media traction has been a positive thing."

University of Mississippi chancellor Glenn Boyce also echoed Kneip's stance that this improvement is crucial for the students at Ole Miss.

"At its core, this effort is about stepping up for our students," Boyce said. "I love visiting with the band regularly because I get to see firsthand how hard they work and how passionate they are. It is inspiring to see their love of the university on full display every time they perform. The practice field campaign is just one way that we can help them reach the next level of excellence."

"The Pride of the South contributes to our dynamic, lively and fun campus atmosphere for which we are so well known. They are there in times of celebration of our great moments, bringing us together and igniting our passion and excitement for the university. I'm especially proud of how our band program provides great leadership and growth opportunities for our students." -- Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce

Boyce and Kneip visited a band practice following the early stages of planning for this project, and since that day, the chancellor has been on board in helping make this possible.

The band practice facility will cost around $3 million at its conclusion. In order for this project to become a reality, Kneip and the university are relying heavily on individual support.

"We decided the quickest way to get this done would be through private donations," Kneip said. "The chancellor said, 'This is going to be a priority.'

"Ever since he and I went and visited the band that day, he's been a big part in keeping the conversation moving and the momentum alive," Kneip continued. "That's so important. You've got to have a cheerleader for it and someone who continually talks about it."

Although the band portion of the Now and Ever Campaign has some work left to do, Kneip is keeping his goals high for its success.

"It's going to be one of the best of the best in the country," Kneip said. "Not only do we want to compete, but we want to be one of the best."

