Ole Miss Fall Soccer and Volleyball Schedules Announced

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The SEC announced the league soccer schedule for the 2020 fall season on Wednesday.

Action kicks off Sept. 19 for the Rebel soccer squad, hosting Texas A & M in Oxford at 5 p.m. CT, as Ole Miss is slated to play eight matches, four hosted at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium as well as four road matchups.

They then hit the road for the first time the following week, taking on LSU on Sept. 27, before returning home the following weekend for a match with in-state rival Mississippi State on Oct. 2. Ole Miss is seeking to retain the Magnolia Cup for the seventh-straight season.

The Rebels' season continues with back-to-back trips to the Yellowhammer State for road tilts, battling against Auburn on Oct. 11 and Alabama on Oct. 18.



Ole Miss will host its final two home matches of the fall season against Arkansas on Oct. 25 and Georgia on Oct. 31, before closing out the regular season in Nashville against Vanderbilt on Nov. 7.



Following the eight-match regular season, the Rebs will travel to Orange Beach, Alabama, for the 2020 SEC Tournament. All 14 SEC schools will compete in the tournament, with each team guaranteed at least two matches.

On the volleyball side, the Rebels will play host to 2019 NCAA Tournament squads Texas A & M and Missouri to bookend their 2020 slate, starting with the Aggies on Thursday, October 22. A & M, who finished the season ranked No. 19 in the AVCA Coaches’ Poll, will begin their season a week prior against LSU.

Ole Miss heads to Fayetteville, Ark., to face Arkansas in a Saturday-Sunday showdown Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, and then remains on the road by traveling to Baton Rouge to face LSU Nov. 7-8. After a bye week, the Rebels will conclude their fall campaign the weekend of Nov. 20-21 with Missouri.

All television games will be announced at a later time.

