Ole Miss Softball Announces Addition of New Pitching Coach

OXFORD, Miss (via. Ole Miss Athletics) – On Thursday, Ole Miss head coach Jamie Trachsel announced the newest addition to her coaching staff, selecting former LSU coach and USA Junior Men's National Team member Ryker Chason as the Rebel pitching coach.

"I am very excited to introduce Ryker Chason into our Ole Miss softball family," said Trachsel. "It takes having one conversation with him to realize he has the 'it' factor as a person and as a coach. His passion and energy are contagious.

"He has been surrounded and influenced by some of the best and most respected coaches in the country and his playing background, versatile training, knowledge of the game, and connections make him a great fit for our staff and our vision for Ole Miss softball. Ryker's confidence, relatability and ability to get the most out of those around him are some of his biggest strengths. He has something special and I look forward to not only what he will bring to our Ole Miss pitching staff, but to college softball.""

Chason joins the Rebel staff from SEC foe, LSU, where he spent the past four seasons as a student assistant on the Tiger staff, assisting head coach Beth Torina with pitching charts and pitch calls. During his three complete seasons with LSU, Chason worked with seven NFCA All-Americans, including four at the pitcher position.

"I want to thank Ole Miss and head coach Jamie Trachsel for this opportunity," said Chason. "My experiences with the people of Ole Miss have already made Oxford feel like home. I believe in Coach Trachsel and her coaching philosophy. She is a strong leader who knows what it takes to excel at the highest level in this game and is going to do things the right way. I am excited to be a part of a family atmosphere that grows student-athletes to be successful on and off the field. I know that we will continue to build on the success of this program and look forward to going to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series. I am eager to get started on helping the team achieve championship level performance in all aspects."

With Chason on staff, LSU put together an extremely successful four-year run, racking up 157 total wins, including 39 in SEC play. The Tigers continued their success into postseason play, winning an NCAA Regional Championship and advancing to Super Regionals in all three completed seasons, including a trip to the 2017 Women's College World Series.

Among the lauded student-athletes Chason worked with in Baton Rouge are Tiger greats such as two-time All-American Carley Hoover, two-time All-American Allie Walljasper and 2019 Second Team All-American Shelbi Sunseri. Chason also helped instruct senior hurler Maribeth Gorsuch, who tossed the first seven-inning perfect game in LSU history this past season.

"I also want to thank Louisiana State University and head coach Beth Torina for being my mentor these last four years," said Chason. "I would not be where I am today without her. I am excited to be staying in the greatest conference in the country, and I look forward to seeing her across the field."

In addition to his work with the Tiger program, Chason has served as pitching coach for the nationally renowned Georgia Impact Premier Club in Atlanta for four years, being responsible for the scouting the teams' offense and defense. With Chason at the helm of the pitching staff, Georgia Impact captured the 2018 PGF National Championship and finished as the PGF National Runner Up in 2019.

Prior to making the move to Baton Rouge, Chason was an assistant coach at South Georgia State College for the 2016 season. During his stint in Douglas, Georgia, Chason helped the Hawks to a program-best runner-up finish in the conference tournament and was responsible for the organization and implementation of the program's camps.

When not on the coaching side of the game, Chason is also a premier athlete in men's fastpitch softball with the United States Junior Men's National Team. He twice competed for Team USA at the WBSC Junior Men's World Championship in 2014 and 2016. Chason is currently in the 40-man pool for the US Men's National Team.

A native of Grand Ridge, Florida, Chason holds a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies for Louisiana State University.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.