2025 Five-Star WR Caleb Cunningham Visiting Ole Miss Rebels
In-state five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham is expected to be on campus with the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday. On3 was the first to report the news, and sources later confirmed this report with Ole Miss On SI.
Per On3, Cunningham is the top prospect in the state of Mississippi in the 2025 class, suiting up for the Choctaw County (Ackerman, Miss.) Chargers entering his senior year. He is also tabbed as the No. 15 player nationally and the No. 2 wide receiver in this class.
Alongside Ole Miss, Cunningham is being courted by a host of SEC schools, including the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators.
Just what is he capable of on the field? We'll let his performance speak for itself in video form.
In his junior season, Cunningham hauled in 48 receptions for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns for Choctaw County as the Chargers finished with a 9-3 overall record and a perfect 4-0 in division play.
The Rebels currently have a good bit of momentum on the recruiting trail, including within the state of Mississippi. Ole Miss has nine commitments in this recruiting cycle, including three who call the Magnolia State home. The headliner of that group is running back Akylin Dear (Quitman), and he is joined by cornerback Maison Dunn (Tupelo) and athlete Jarcoby Hopson (Lake Cormorant).
Can the Rebels make some headway with Cunningham on Tuesday? He recently spent a weekend with the Auburn Tigers, so there is still plenty of work to do in fending off other programs if coach Lane Kiffin wants his talents.