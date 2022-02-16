Report: Arch Manning Adds Two Schools to Recruiting Mix

The 2023 quarterback continues to be one of the most-watched stories in college sports.

Arch Manning has added two more schools to his college consideration, his father revealed to 247Sports on Wednesday.

Reports emerged earlier in the week that Manning may have whittled his choices down to two schools, but his father Cooper Manning put those rumors to rest. Now, after regime changes at both schools, Manning is taking a look at both Florida and LSU in the coming months.

The Isidore Newman (New Orleans) quarterback has already been tied to Alabama, Texas, Georgia and Ole Miss.

It’s evident that Manning is taking his time making his collegiate decision, but the addition of two more schools to the mix will likely complicate things for Lane Kiffin and his staff at Ole Miss. In his junior season, Manning threw for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to four interceptions alongside seven rushing scores.

The advertiser IG: _jordanallen6 Arch Manning (Derick E. Hingle via. the MMQB)

The Rebels brought in transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart from USC this offseason, but their eyes continue to keep a close watch on the newest Manning quarterback in the 2023 class.

Manning's recruitment by Ole Miss is the latest chapter in a complicated family legacy at Ole Miss. On one hand, his grandfather Archie and uncle Eli are two of the most storied quarterbacks in Rebel history. On the other, his uncle Peyton chose to play for Tennessee in his collegiate career instead of Ole Miss. Manning's father Cooper also attended Ole Miss.

Eli Manning's jersey number was also retired this season at Ole Miss with the youngest Manning in attendance.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.